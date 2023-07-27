Customers knock teen restaurant host unconscious during seating dispute, officials say

A 17-year-old restaurant host was knocked unconscious during a dispute over seating in Tennessee, news outlets reported.

The teenage boy was working at a Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen on July 23 when he said a group became angry over the service. As some of the customers complained about wanting a larger table, one man from the group punched the employee in the face, according to the Memphis Police Department and WMC.

The teen told the TV station he tried to defend himself before more people from the group assaulted him.

“He didn’t deserve that,” the boy’s mother, Latisha Ford, told WREG. “Over a table? When they called me to come up there, he was already on the ground.”

Cheddar’s sent an emailed statement to McClatchy News after the attack was reported at its location in the Memphis-area community of Cordova.

“We are shocked and saddened by this senseless act of violence against our team member,” the restaurant chain wrote. “Violence has no place in our restaurant and we are cooperating fully with the police investigation.”

The day of the reported attack, the 17-year-old worker lost consciousness and went to a hospital. He had injuries that weren’t considered critical and was later released, according to information his mom told news outlets and details police shared with McClatchy News via email.

“He had a concussion, his face was swollen, and he had a lot of bruises on him,” Ford told WREG. “He is really sore. They busted his neck really bad.”

A Facebook user believed to be Ford didn’t immediately respond to McClatchy News’ request for comment on July 27.

As investigators look for suspects, people who have information about the case are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-2274, WATN reported.

