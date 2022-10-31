Customers treated on scene after pepper spray incident, robbery at TJ Maxx in Brookline

Two people were sent to the hospital and several customers and employees of a TJ Maxx in Brookline were treated for respiratory complaints after a robbery suspect sprayed pepper spray in the store, police said.

Several police officers responded to the TJ Maxx at 525 Harvard St. for a report of a robbery and possible hazmat situation around 6:15 p.m. Sunday.

Police said while leaving the store with stolen items, a female suspect sprayed the entrance with what police believe was pepper spray.

A store employee responded to the entrance as merchandise security alarms went off, and the female suspect was seen with a canister in her right hand.

Police said she then left with a male suspect in a medium-sized black pickup truck, traveling southbound on Harvard Street toward Coolidge Corner.

Police described the female suspect as a heavy-set, African-American woman, possibly in her 50s, wearing a long black puffy coat, capri pants and a hoodie or head covering. Police described the male suspect as white with shoulder-length hair.

Several customers and staff members complained of having respiratory issues after the incident, and they were treated at the scene by emergency responders.

Two other people were sent to an area hospital “in an abundance of caution,” police said.

