'Our customers are worried about the Suez Canal blockage'

Mary-Ann Russon & Oliver Smith - Business reporters, BBC News
·5 min read

British businesses are getting worried as Egypt's Suez Canal continues to be blocked by a Taiwanese mega-container ship for the fourth day in a row.

Seaport Freight Services, a shipping and freight forwarding company based at the Port of Felixstowe, has 20 containers of goods stranded on The Ever Green.

"We're waiting on food goods like coconut milk and syrups, some spare parts for motors, we've got some fork lift trucks, some Amazon goods on there, all sorts," Steve Parks, director of Seaport Freight Services, tells the BBC.

"All our customers are hearing about it, and they're phoning us to ask when it will be resolved."

The 400m-long (1,312ft) ship Ever Given, operated by Taiwanese transport company Evergreen Marine, is one of the world's largest biggest container vessels.

It weighs 200,000 tonnes, with a maximum capacity of 20,000 containers.

The ship ran aground and became lodged sideways across the waterway on Tuesday after a gust of wind blew it off course.

It is blocking one of the world's busiest trade routes, causing a huge tailback of other ships trying to pass through the Suez Canal, which separates Africa from the Middle East and Asia.

There are more than 160 vessels waiting at either end of the canal, according to tracking data from Lloyd's List.

At the moment, Mr Park says there is only one way to get goods through - go round the Horn of Africa, which will add another seven days to the journey.

"We've had supply problems from the Far East, we've had Covid, we've had the Brexit changes. You couldn't really make it up," he says.

"Things were just starting to get better. We were just starting to get over the shortage of containers, the shortage of vessels, and then this happens."

'We're about to run out of stock'

Mirical Emblems is a firm specialising in heat-applied print transfers for clothing and uniforms, based in Mansfield, Nottinghamshire.

It has a shipment of raw material stuck on a boat in the Red Sea that is trying to get into the Suez Canal. The cost of the goods and the cost to ship them comes to £16,000.

Graphic showing the blockage in the Suez Canal
Graphic showing the blockage in the Suez Canal

The shipment is already delayed due to the pandemic, as the original ship it was meant to travel on was rerouted, and had to wait for the next vessel bound for the UK.

The ship with the raw material shipment is meant to dock at the Port of Southampton on 9 April.

But if the delivery continues to be delayed, Mirical Emblems will have to pay for a second shipment of the raw material and have it flown over from South Korea for three times the shipping cost - roughly £21,000 - because the firm can't afford to upset its clients and affect their supply chains too.

"We're about to run out of stock, and this is just another cost we could do without," says Mirical Emblems' managing director Jonathan Tul.

"The pandemic has caused our turnover to fall by 20%. We've increased costs due to Brexit and now we're having delayed shipments and having to potentially buy materials twice."

'It means more stress'

Thomas O'Brien is managing director of Boxer Gifts, a toy manufacturer based in Leeds.

His products are made in China, and he has six containers on ships now queuing up to get through the Suez Canal, each containing around 50,000 toys.

"It means longer shipping times, less stock availability, more money tied up on goods at sea, rather than in our warehouses, and it means more stress," he tells the BBC.

He says it will also impact his customers - retailers, who will have to wait a little longer to get their stock.

Plus, Mr O'Brien recently heard that it is likely his firm will have to pay some additional charges in order to receive the outstanding shipments, due to the ongoing situation at the Suez Canal.

'It's another addition to the long list of reasons why shipping is difficult, long and expensive at the moment, " he says.

"The Suez Canal situation is yet another spanner in the works that makes dealing with international shipping a hell of a lot harder."

Logistics UK, which represents freight businesses, says that a lot of the goods currently bound for the UK are likely to be for retailers who are stocking their shelves ready for the summer.

There is a risk that some goods, such as perishable foods, could arrive too late to be sold, due to ships either waiting to go through the canal, or having to be re-routed round the southern tip of Africa, warns Alex Veitch, general manager of policy at Logistics UK.

And while the current industry trend for extraordinarily large vessels means more goods can be transported in one go, the impact is much greater when things go wrong.

"When they turn up late or at the wrong time, it puts a lot of pressure on ports to offload them very quickly so that they can go off to the next stop," he says.

"That then puts pressure on domestic transport operations to get them to the shops in time, so it really does show how easy it can be to disrupt almost and invisible network of moving goods from source to the shop."

Recommended Stories

  • Wall Street Bonuses Rose 10% in 2020, N.Y. Comptroller Says

    (Bloomberg) -- The average Wall Street bonus climbed 10% last year as the coronavirus pandemic fueled market volatility and a surge in underwriting.The typical bonus paid to employees in New York’s securities industry climbed to $184,000, according to calculations by New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli. That was in line with the state’s projections, meaning the city will likely meet or exceed its income-tax revenue projections in its fiscal 2021 year.“Wall Street’s near-record year shattered all expectations,” DiNapoli said in a statement Friday. “The early forecast of a disastrous year for financial markets was sharply reversed by a boom in underwriting activity, historically low interest rates and surges in trading spurred by volatile markets.”The securities industry’s bonus pool rose to $31.7 billion last year, up 6.8% from 2019. Growth after a recessionary event is unique, DiNapoli said, noting that the bonus pool dropped 47% in 2008 after the onset of the global financial crisis.The estimate for 2020 is based on trends in personal income-tax withholdings, according to the statement. It includes cash bonuses for the current year and bonuses deferred from prior years that have been cashed in, but doesn’t take into account stock options or other forms of deferred compensation.Employment in the securities industry has been steadily dropping over the years, with Wall Street losing 3,600 jobs in 2020. New York has also seen its share of the nation’s securities industry’s jobs slump -- to 19% last year from 33% three decades earlier.During the pandemic, the decline was partly driven by the fact that many firms allowed employees to work from home, and some even opened trading operations in other parts of the country, the comptroller’s office said.“It remains to be seen if these relocations are temporary,” DiNapoli’s office said.Still, in New York City, the securities industry provides about a fifth of private-sector wages even though it accounts for less than 5% of private-sector employment. The comptroller’s office estimates that one in 10 of all jobs in the city are directly or indirectly tied to Wall Street.“New York benefits when Wall Street succeeds,” DiNapoli said, “but our economy won’t fully recover until other sectors can reopen and all New Yorkers have a chance to share in economic success.”(Updates with employment information starting in sixth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Global Trade Gets Rerouted With Suez Canal Still Blocked

    (Bloomberg) -- Supply Lines is a daily newsletter that tracks trade and supply chains disrupted by the pandemic. Sign up here.An abrupt starboard turn in the Atlantic Ocean is the perfect illustration of the trade disruption caused by the blockage of one of the world’s most important waterways.The Marlin Santorini, a tanker capable of carrying 1 million barrels of oil, switched destinations away from the Suez Canal, turned south and appears to be heading around Africa.The diversion could add about 6,000 miles to the ship’s journey and something like $300,000 in fuel costs, but it’s just one of hundreds of individual setbacks suffered this week by vessels that carry everything from raw materials to finished goods around the world.Swedish furniture giant Ikea and yellow bulldozer-maker Caterpillar Inc. are among the many international companies facing supply-chain headaches. The crisis is buoying natural gas prices in Europe, delaying wind farms in Asia and could soon hit your instant coffee.With the container ship Ever Given likely to remain stuck in the Suez Canal until next week, it’s only the start of the rearranging of global trade.“If it can’t be resumed in a week, it will be horrible,” said Mark Ma, the owner of Seabay International Freight Forwarding Ltd., a company that handles Chinese goods sold on platforms such as Amazon.com Inc. and has 20 to 30 containers on the ships waiting to transit the canal. “We will see freight fares spike again. The products are delayed, containers can’t return to China and we can’t deliver more goods.”The crisis comes as companies are already battling the strain of adapting supply chains to cope with a pandemic-related e-commerce boom. Covid-19 regulations at ports are slowing the passage of some products. While consumers and companies have weathered these problems, the Suez incident promises fresh headwinds and higher costs in the weeks ahead, particularly in Europe.P&F Industries Inc., a U.S. maker of pneumatic hand tools, said the Suez shutdown exacerbates delays to trade that have caused the firm to add six to eight weeks to expected delivery times. Germany’s Enercon GmbH expects delays in the shipment of wind turbine components from Europe to projects in Asia, a spokesperson said.Ikea said it’s considering all options to ensure availability of products such as flat-pack beds and couches, while Caterpillar is said to be considering airlifting products if necessary. Sea-Doo maker BRP Inc., which has parts from Asian suppliers stuck behind the Ever Given, has resorted to flying another batch of components to its North American plants -- a costly back-up plan.“The delays are likely to increase costs, adding to already widespread inflationary pressure on supply chains,” said Chris Rogers, lead trade analyst for S&P Global Market Intelligence’s Panjiva. “The short-term ripple effects will be an increased potential for stock-outs in consumer goods and the risk that just-in-time manufacturing supply chains that had already been roiled by Brexit and commodity shortages may face further interruptions.”The task of re-floating the 200,000-ton container ship called Ever Given, which is still firmly wedged across the vital maritime trade route, will require about a week of work and potentially longer, said people familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified. Rescue efforts had initially been expected to last only a couple of days.A salvage team on Friday night was able to float the rear of the vessel and release the rudder, according to Inchcape Shipping Services, a maritime services provider. Efforts will continue with the next high tide. As the rescue teams toil away, the waiting queue of oceangoing carriers loaded with billions of dollars worth of oil and consumer goods has risen to more than 300 from 186 on Wednesday, according to Bloomberg data.On Friday at the canal, it was a clear day and the line of tankers queuing up to get into the waterway was visible from the shore. People from the neighboring area came out to have a look at the 400-meter (1,300-foot) container ship, which dwarfed the palm trees along the shore and made the dredger behind it look like a toy.Should cargo need to be unloaded from the stranded vessel, or extensive repairs made to the canal itself, “then the downtime could certainly last at least two weeks,” according to Randy Giveans, senior vice president of Equity Research for Energy Maritime at Jefferies LLC. The Ever Given could hold almost $1 billion of goods, according to IHS Markit Ltd.The halt of traffic through the Suez Canal is dealing another blow to global supply chains that were already suffering.The world’s biggest flow of merchandise -- between China and the U.S –- has faced nearly five months of bottlenecks at the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach. Importers have been waiting several weeks for arriving cargo, with the knock-on effect that exporters are unable to secure empty steel boxes needed to deliver their shipments abroad.The fear now is that the Suez incident will exacerbate Europe’s logistical challenges, resulting in canceled sailings, container shortages and higher freight rates.Read more: Why a Canal Built in 1869 Is More Important Than Ever: QuickTakeVessels that had been scheduled to traverse the Suez Canal are beginning costly and time-consuming detours around Africa as the shipping sector scrambles to keep deliveries moving. South Korea’s HMM Co. instructed a container ship that departed the U.K. on Monday to divert around the Cape of Good Hope to avoid the gridlock.At least seven liquefied natural gas vessels have had routes adjusted away from the canal, according to Kpler analyst Rebecca Chia, and major shippers including A.P. Moller-Maersk A/S and Hapag-Lloyd AG are also studying detours. Shipping costs are also surging -- the price of sending a 40-foot container from China to Europe has almost quadrupled from a year ago.The prospect of a long blockage has already boosted European natural gas prices, as cargoes laden with the liquefied form of the fuel destined for the region face delays. About 2 million barrels a day of oil flows are being held up, according to Braemar ACM Shipbroking.What a Long Suez Closure Means for the Oil Price: Julian LeeBulk carriers that ship products from coffee to iron ore have also been snarled up, potentially limiting the availability of some foodstuffs.“The global food system is already under pressure from Covid,” Tim Benton, research director in emerging risks at Chatham House in London and a food security expert, said in an interview. The trade disruption “adds a further straw to the camel’s back.”A list of cargo aboard a HMM Co. vessel waiting outside the canal to return to Asia gives an indication of the sweep of industries caught up in the disruption, with goods on board including wood, machinery, frozen beef, paper, powdered milk, furniture, beer, frozen pork, auto components, chocolate, and cosmetics.Ships currently outside of the Red Sea planning to use the Suez Canal will need to decide whether to reroute around Africa, adding 10 to 15 days to their voyages, according to Giveans. Ships queuing on either end of the Suez Canal area are likely to wait to determine how long the passage will be closed before taking a decision to divert, he said.Even after the huge challenge of re-floating the Ever Given is finally overcome, logistical problems may continue to ripple out across the world.“European terminals will be hit by a surge of container volume that will temporarily overwhelm their handling capacity,” said Greg Knowler, senior European editor at JOC, which is part of IHS Markit. “Rotterdam and Antwerp expect ship-wait times to lengthen, and expect it will take longer to handle ships and clear containers from the yards. Businesses will have to wait longer for their imports.”(Adds Sea-Doo details in ninth paragraph and status of salvage efforts in 12th paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • New York City to end qualified immunity for NYPD officers

    The New York Police Department may finally be held accountable for its actions. Qualified immunity protects local and state police from taking responsibility unless they go against an established constitutional right, per the National Conference of State Legislatures. New York City would become the first in the country to end the policy, per The Hill.

  • Pastor’s wife planned husband’s killing with man they had sex with, Oklahoma cops say

    A pastor’s wife is charged in her husband’s death, police say.

  • FEMA vaccination sites to close as California ramps up shots

    The Federal Emergency Management Agency plans to stop operating two mass vaccination sites in California next month, just days before the state makes everyone 16 and older eligible for a shot. The two sites in Oakland and Los Angeles opened in February for an eight-week pilot program that concludes on April 15. The sites will switch from the Pfizer to the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which requires just one shot, during the final two weeks of operation so that people do not have to sign up for a second dose elsewhere.

  • Tiger King: Joe Exotic’s husband filing for divorce, saying lack of Trump pardon ‘dashed hopes’

    The Tiger King didn’t just lose his best chance at freedom when Donald Trump’s hotly-anticipated pardon never came, he lost his marriage. Husband Dillon Passage confirmed in a series of Instagram posts on Friday that he was filing for divorce from the Netflix star. Attorney for Mr Exotic, Francisco Hernandez, told TMZ that he is distraught after speaking to him in prison.

  • Here's what foreign brands have to say about Xinjiang

    The companies, under pressure from activists, have tried to distance themselves from reports of forced labor in China's Xinjiang region. H&M was targeted first. The Communist Party Youth League called attention to a March 2020 statement by H&M that it would stop buying cotton from Xinjiang.

  • Texas AG refuses to release texts he sent on day of Capitol riot

    ‘Save America’ rally booked Mr Paxton to speak and covered his travel expenses. His texts and other messages would reveal his real-time reaction to what was going on, but his office is attempting to withhold his records

  • Ted Cruz mocked for midnight visit to Rio Grande

    Texas senator accused of sounding like British naturalist David Attenborough – ‘We’re at the Rio Grande, the water is right behind me’

  • Emails reveal scope of criminal investigation into Trump finances extends to Chicago

    ‘The fact that they’re in Chicago turning over rocks, I’m not surprised, not surprised at all’

  • ‘Baked Alaska’ wants his ankle monitor removed after Capitol riot charge and insists he loves police

    The alt-right personality wrote a song featuring lyrics ‘We love our cops, Our law enforcement, We love our military they’re important’

  • Wind industry warns not building enough to curb global warming

    LONDON (Reuters) -The world's wind power industry is falling far short of installing the capacity needed to limit global warming, a report by the Global Wind Energy Council (GWEC) showed. And the current rate of wind power deployment will not be enough to reach net zero emissions by the middle of this century, the GWEC said in a statement on Thursday. This is despite a record 93 gigawatts (GW) of new capacity being installed in 2020, a 53% rise on the year before.

  • Trump says he slashed federal funds for Latin American countries to ‘punish’ them for border crossings

    Former president claims he ‘stopped paying the $500m dollars that we were wasting on’ Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador

  • Photos reveal Biden’s secret press conference cheat sheets

    US president seen with pictures and names of reporters invited to White House on Thursday

  • Pilot caught ranting about ‘liberal f***s’ on hot mic during flight

    The pilot really didn’t like Hyundais apparently

  • Egypt train crash: 32 people killed and scores injured after serious head-on collision

    Egyptian president Abdel-Fattah el-Sisi vowed to punish those responsible for a train crash on Friday that killed at least 32 people and injured over 100, in the latest of several fatal rail accidents to befall the country. The Egyptian railway authority said the crash, which left passengers trapped under wreckage, was caused by "unknown individuals" pulling the emergency brakes. Responding to the crash, which also reportedly killed one of the drivers, Mr Sisi warned that whoever was responsible would face consequences. “Anyone who caused this painful accident through negligence or corruption, or anything similar, must receive a deterrent punishment without exception or delay,” he said in a statement on Twitter.

  • Congress launches sweeping investigation into Trump administration’s handling of Capitol insurrection

    Seven House committees join forces to review the government’s handling of the deadly attacks on the Capitol

  • Radio host fired for comparing black women’s skin to shades of toast

    ‘I may get into trouble for this,’ host said before making offensive comments

  • Trial to study delivering AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine as a nasal spray

    A trial is reportedly set to begin to study delivering Oxford and AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine as a nasal spray. Oxford is seeking participants for a trial to deliver the vaccine it developed with AstraZeneca as a nasal spray, with a recruitment sheet indicating the phase 1 trial would include around 30 healthy participants, the Financial Times reported. It's reportedly expected to take about four months, and the efficacy could then be studied in a larger trial. "Some immunologists believe that delivering the vaccine to the site of infection may achieve enhanced protection, especially against transmission, and mild disease," Dr. Sandy Douglas said. "We hope this small safety-focused study will lay the foundation for future larger studies that are needed to test whether giving the vaccine this way does protect against coronavirus infection." AstraZeneca earlier this week announced that its COVID-19 vaccine was shown to be 79 percent effective in a large U.S. trial, though the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases in an unusual statement subsequently said the company appeared to have used "outdated information" that "may have provided an incomplete view of the efficacy data." AstraZeneca soon after released revised data showing the vaccine to be 76 percent effective. Dr. Anthony Fauci called the use of the outdated information an "unforced error" on the company's part, adding it was unfortunate because "this is very likely a very good vaccine." The Financial Times reports that Russia's Gamaleya centre, which developed the Sputnik V vaccine, is also starting trials of a nasal spray vaccine, with director Alexander Gintsburg saying this week, "This is a very gentle and patient-friendly form of vaccination for children, especially little children, who can be traumatized when they see a syringe." According to the report, the AstraZeneca nasal spray trial could start "as early as next week." More stories from theweek.comGeorgia governor reportedly signs voting restrictions into law under portrait of slave plantationBenny Blanco reveals he accidentally kissed Beyoncé in front of Jay-ZButtigieg gets roasted from all directions for mileage tax idea

  • University pays $1bn to women over abuse claims against campus gynaecologist

    The payout marks the largest sexual abuse settlement with a university