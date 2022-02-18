Customized AK-47 pistol among guns seized in arrest of Wichita teen: police

Four handguns, including a customized AK-47 pistol, were seized in a police operation that landed a 19-year-old in jail, according to Wichita police.

Alejandro Mac Morales was arrested on suspicion of three counts of criminal possession of a firearm by a felon, records show. On Wednesday, police were executing a search warrant at a home in the 1700 block of South Elizabeth, where records show Morales lives, when they saw him leaving in a vehicle. Police did a traffic stop and arrested Morales.

The four handguns were found in the subsequent search of the home.

In Kansas, an 18-year-old can possess a handgun with a concealed carry permit. The same rules wouldn’t apply to someone convicted of a felony.

Court records show several charges between 2018 and 2020 against an Alejandro M. Morales. The records are sealed since the person was a juvenile when the incidents occurred. The charges include aggravated assault, aggravated burglary, battery, criminal possession of a weapon by a felon, theft, criminal discharge of a firearm and drug-related charges.