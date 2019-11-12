From Customizing a Jaguar in Paris to Diving for a Rare Watch in Nassau: Rosewood Launches 12 Immersive Travel Experiences

Click here to read the full article.

Forget the usual pain of searching for one-of-a-kind holiday presents this year: experiential gifts are where it’s at, and Rosewood has that covered. On November 20, the luxury hotel brand is launching Rosewood Limited Edition, a collection of 12 giftable experiences—ranging from around $3,000 to nearly $300,000—at its properties around the globe. Available to purchase now through March 2020, each bespoke package has been curated to highlight such passions as art, culture, fashion, music, design and gastronomy, and to connect guests to something representative of the various destinations.

In New York City, for example, budding Chopins can check in to The Carlyle for two nights, then take a behind-the-scenes tour of the original Steinway & Sons factory, where they’ll get to participate in the crafting process and work with Steinway’s Label Executive Producer to record and edit an original composition. After a private viewing of the Steinway Vault with the company’s CEO, the recipient will then get to select a piano to take home (package starts at $200,000.) Meanwhile, in Paris, you can indulge your passion for cars by customizing a vintage Jaguar Type E Cabriolet with French designer Tristan Auer (one of the visionaries behind the Hôtel de Crillon), in conjunction with luxury interiors brand, Loro Piana; once the car is finished, it will be entered into the invitation-only 2021 Concours d’Elegance Chantilly Arts & Elegance event (starting at $290,000.)

More design inspiration can be found in London and Italy, as you create your own luxury leather travel accessories with the creative director of Métier London, Melissa Morris. The experience begins with a private dinner with Morris at the Rosewood London, then includes a private jet to Florence to handpick leather, followed by a stay at Rosewood Castiglion del Bosco in the Tuscan countryside; the resulting collection will then be featured at the Métier London store (starting at $115,000.) And if food’s your thing, head to Bangkok, where a two-night stay at Rosewood Bangkok will include the chance to spend the day with Michelin-starred Chef Gaggan Anand, including a private masterclass and dinner at the chef’s residence. The chef will also curate all culinary aspects of your stay, from the in-room amenities and minibar to a bespoke brunch (from $61,000.)

Rosewood’s experience collection also includes something for the adventurous traveler who would also appreciate a bit of bling for the holidays. From a base at Rosewood Baha Mar, guests will board the 213-foot, Codecasa-built superyacht Eternity for a day of exploring the pristine waters—home to the world’s third-largest barrier reef—in search of a treasure: a rare Ulysses Nardin Diver 42mm watch. Accompanied by a professional diver and photographer, you’ll swim among sea turtles, stingrays and even sharks, looking through wall dives and famous wrecks for the prize (which is guaranteed in each package). At sunset, return to the three-bedroom penthouse suite, where you’ll enjoy four nights of butler service, chef-prepared meals, spa treatments and more, before flying away on Baha Mar’s private jet (starting at $202,050). Purchase information and terms and conditions for each experience will be available here starting November 20th.

