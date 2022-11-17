Customs agent killed, others wounded in shootout with suspected smugglers near Puerto Rico

Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas says his department will move "with tremendous speed and tremendous force."

WASHINGTON – A U.S. Customs and Border Protection agent was killed and several others seriously wounded early Thursday in a shootout with suspected smugglers aboard a vessel off the coast of Puerto Rico, officials said.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas told a Senate panel that the deceased agent, who was not immediately identified, was part of CBP's Air and Marine Operations unit and that an undisclosed number of others were "gravely wounded."

In a statement, the Department of Homeland Security said the incident occurred about 8 a.m. when the agents exchanged gunfire with suspects aboard a boat about 14 miles off the coast of Cabo Rojo Puerto Rico.

The wounded agents suffered "various gunshot wounds," the agency said, adding that the victims were airlifted to a Puerto Rico trauma center.

"It's a dangerous time, and this is an unfortunate example of that," said Ohio Sen. Rob Portman, the Senate Homeland Security Committee's ranking Republican, during a hearing where Mayorkas and other top national security officials were testifying about threats to the homeland.

