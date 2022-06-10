Customs, Border Protection agents arrest wanted persons at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport

From Jan. 1 to May 31, Customs and Border Protection officers at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport (ATL) arrested 116 wanted criminals as they attempted to enter the U.S. or depart the U.S on an international flight, officials said.

“CBP officers in Atlanta collaborate with other law enforcement agencies throughout the country and internationally to ensure criminals are not able to freely walk the streets,” said Henry DeBlock III, port director of Atlanta. “Our officers are highly trained and qualified to handle an array of dynamic and complex law enforcement duties to include effecting an arrest, processing seizures and identifying prohibited contraband from entering the U.S. Along with all these capabilities, our officers collaborate with local, state and federal agencies to accomplish our core mission as law enforcement officials — protect and safeguard the American public.”

Recently, travelers were arrested by CBP officers at ATL included an individual wanted by law enforcement officials in White Plains, New York for DUI, a person wanted for larceny charges in McKinney, Texas and a traveler arrested for a terrorist threat in Union City, Georgia, who was attempting to board a foreign flight to Mexico.

CBP officers apprehended those with outstanding warrants as they tried to enter or depart the U.S. and turned them over to local authorities for further prosecution.

To date, CBP officers have arrested those wanted on computer theft, fraud, weapon charges, aggravated assault, IRS charges, and money laundering.

Officers use the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) database and cross-reference active arrest warrants with the manifest of departing and arriving passengers.

Once CBP officers confirm an exact match with the NCIC database, officers will detain the passenger before boarding or after disembarking from their flight and turn them over to local authorities.

The NCIC is a centralized automated database designed to share information, such as outstanding warrants, among law enforcement agencies.

Based on information from NCIC, CBP officers have previously arrested individuals wanted for homicide, escape, money laundering, robbery, narcotics distribution, sexual child abuse, fraud, larceny, and military desertion.

