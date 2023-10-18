Customs and Border Protection makes bizarre discovery at O'Hare

CHICAGO - Last week, U.S. Customs and Border Protection at O'Hare International Airport made an unusual discovery during their routine inspection of incoming passengers and their luggage.

While the job of investigating fruits, plants, and vegetables from foreign countries is part of their regular duties, what they found on two passengers arriving from the Democratic Republic of Congo was truly unsettling. Due to the graphic nature of the discovery, we have blurred the photos.

The passengers were attempting to bring a disemboweled goat into the United States, weighing approximately 15 pounds, complete with all its internal organs. The Customs and Border Protection team swiftly intervened as such items are not permitted for entry into the country, given the potential risks associated with diseases and health concerns.

This peculiar incident follows another recent discovery by Border Protection in Minneapolis, where they seized a small box containing giraffe dung, which is also prohibited from entry into the United States.