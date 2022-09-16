Customs and Border Protection officer from Burien sentenced for sham marriage immigration scheme

A 39-year-old former U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer from Burien was sentenced Friday to two years of probation for immigration fraud related to her role in a sham marriage scheme, U.S. Attorney Nick Brown announced.

Katherine De Leon Evaristo agreed to a fake marriage with an acquaintance from the Philippines and was to be paid $20,000 so her fake husband could obtain U.S. citizenship. Evaristo used her position at the Office of Field Operations for CBP to make an inquiry into the man’s immigration status.

According to court records, Evaristo was approached by a cousin about a fake marriage in late 2012 after attending her brother’s funeral in the Philippines. She agreed to the fake marriage with plans to obtain half of the $20,000 at the start of the scheme and the other half after her fake husband gained citizenship.

Evaristo applied for a fiance visa, and her fake husband traveled to the U.S. in 2015. The two were married in San Diego.

Two years later, the couple applied for citizenship for the husband, and in 2019 they lied again in an interview about the marriage to try and gain citizenship.

An investigation began when Evaristo used her access to a federal law enforcement database to check on the immigration status of her husband. Evaristo finally admitted to the scheme in 2021 and was indicted in September of that year. She pleaded guilty in May 2022.

Prosecutors noted Evaristo’s status as a single parent of infant twins as one of the reasons for the probationary sentence.

“Evaristo has experienced significant consequences of her crime that go beyond a custodial sentence: She lost her job at CBP — a job she spent years securing and that afforded her a comfortable income — and now works a lower-wage warehouse job,” prosecutors said in their sentencing memo. “These consequences along with the restricted liberty of probation reflect the seriousness of the crime and are likely to deter any future criminal conduct.”

