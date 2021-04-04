Customs and Border Protection officer says racism at Michigan-Canada border happens daily: 'It needs to be exposed'

Tresa Baldas, Detroit Free Press
·9 min read

PORT HURON, Mich. -- Officer Johnny Grays still fumes about the day he pulled his gun on a driver while the man's children screamed in the back seat, "Don't shoot my daddy!"

The driver wouldn't turn off his engine or roll down his window as asked at the inspection border station in Port Huron, Michigan. Then he refused to show his hands, but instead reached in his coat pocket and then the glove box — so Grays drew his gun and pointed it at the motorist's head, fearing he was armed.

Turned out, the driver was only looking for his key fob.

He was Black. So is Grays, a Customs and Border Protection officer who is now suing the federal government, alleging racial profiling put him in harm's way that day, caused an innocent family to be terrorized and for years has demeaned and humiliated scores of Black travelers at the border crossing between Port Huron and Sarnia, Canada.

Johnny Lee Grays, a U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer under the Blue Water Bridge in Port Huron, Thursday, March 18, 2021.
Johnny Lee Grays, a U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer under the Blue Water Bridge in Port Huron, Thursday, March 18, 2021.

In a new lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court, three Black CBP officers are suing the Department of Homeland Security, alleging CBP routinely targets and harasses Black travelers at the Blue Water Bridge between Port Huron and Sarnia. Of the 275 CBP officers who work at that location, four are Black.

The Michigan lawsuit highlights what some immigration and civil rights advocates describe as a pervasive and unchecked problem of racial profiling at CBP, an agency they say has been steeped in institutional racism for decades. Similar racial profiling lawsuits have been filed over the years in Montana, Virginia, Texas, Washington, Ohio and Maine, though CBP has routinely denied culpability and avoided repercussions.

Nationwide, Black people account for less than 6% of the total CBP workforce of 21,185. More than 62% of employees are white; another 25% are Hispanic.

The CBP could not provide data on how many minorities versus white travelers are pulled over for secondary inspections at border crossings or how many are detained.

But in a March 25 report, the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Michigan published the findings from thousands of documents involving Border Patrol arrests CBP released last year after a five-year legal battle.

The data, spanning nine years and including records of more than 13,000 stops, revealed that more than 95% of those arrested by Border Patrol in Michigan are people of color.

"These are issues that we are seeing over and over. There have not been consequences in a culture of racism, of a brotherhood that protects other officers at all costs," said Katy Murdza of the American Immigration Council and co-author of a report released in February titled: "The Legacy of Racism within the U.S. Border Patrol."

"Unfortunately," Murdza said, "a lot of these instances that we see have been consistent throughout history."

Grays hopes to change that.

Grays, 42, who is married with three children, has worked at CBP for almost 13 years. He said not only has he witnessed racial profiling, but he has also been ordered to take part in it. And when he and his co-plaintiffs have complained about workplace discrimination, the suit states, they've either been ignored, harassed or retaliated against. Grays has been on desk duty since filing his discrimination complaint almost a year ago.

"There needs to be some accountability for what’s going on. It needs to be exposed," Grays said in a recent interview with the Detroit Free Press, part of the USA TODAY Network. He alleged racial profiling at the Port Huron-Canada border "is a daily thing."'

"These things are happening. Minorities and Blacks are being scrutinized at the border," Grays said. "The main purpose of this lawsuit is to expose that and change that."

CBP spokesman Kristoffer Grogan declined comment, citing agency policy not to comment on pending litigation, though in a 2018 interview he denied racial profiling by the agency.

International Flag Plaza near the Blue Water Bridge in Port Huron, Thursday, March 18, 2021.
International Flag Plaza near the Blue Water Bridge in Port Huron, Thursday, March 18, 2021.

Grogan at the time was partially quoting the CBP's nondiscrimination policy, which explains under what "exceptional circumstances" race can be considered by federal police.

"CBP personnel may use race or ethnicity when a compelling governmental interest is present and its use is narrowly tailored to that interest," the policy states. National security is one compelling interest under the policy. Race or ethnicity-based information that is specific to particular suspects, incidents or ongoing criminal activities may also be considered by CBP.

But the policy contradicts what Grays and others say they have witnessed at border crossings and checkpoints across the country.

"'Stop that Black guy' ... I have been told to do that," said Grays, stressing he typically "shuts down" those requests and demands explanations.

That's what he did the day he was ordered to pull over the Black driver who was fumbling for his key fob, he said.

But he never got a straight answer.

'I had to make a judgement call'

It was March 2020 when Grays got the radio transmission to pull over the white GM Suburban with Maryland plates and tinted windows. An officer had spotted the SUV leaving a Port Huron hotel and heading for the bridge and became suspicious, he said.

Grays did as he was ordered, quickly learning the travelers were Black.

Johnny Lee Grays, a U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer near the Blue Water Bridge in Port Huron, Thursday, March 18, 2021.
Johnny Lee Grays, a U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer near the Blue Water Bridge in Port Huron, Thursday, March 18, 2021.

When the SUV pulled up at the inspection station, Grays asked the driver to shut off the engine, but the man didn't comply, he said. Then he asked him to roll his window down. Again, no response. Then he asked him to show his hands.

That's when the man reached into his coat pocket, rifled through the glove box and finally rolled down the window. But by then Grays had drawn his gun and reached into the car yelling, "What are you doing?"

"I was feeling to see if he did in fact have a gun," Grays recalled. "I had my gun about 12 inches from his face. I had to make a judgment call."

And he had to keep his calm. There was a family to consider.

"His two kids in the back seat were hysterical, crying, screaming, 'Don't shoot my daddy!'" Grays said.

Yet he remained calm, long enough for the driver to explain himself.

"He said, 'I was looking for the keys. This thing has a fob. It's a rental car,'" said Grays, noting the man simply got nervous because he didn't know if he needed the fob to roll the window down.

The incident sent him reeling. The family, he would learn, were U.S. citizens headed to New York to visit family and were cutting through Canada.

"I confronted management about it. I was livid," Grays recalled. "I said, 'Look, had that not been me out there, you may have had a completely different situation.'"

Grays said he pressed his supervisor to explain why he had to stop the vehicle. The only response he got: "They said it was a good look," he recalled. "When I asked what that means, I wasn't given any more information."

Shortly after that incident, Grays filed a race discrimination complaint with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, which granted him a right-to-sue letter on Jan. 12. Two months later, he and his colleagues, CBP officers Mikal Williams and Jermaine Broderick Sr., filed their lawsuit.

"I felt extremely bad for that family, especially for the kids," Grays said. "I couldn’t think of a worse thing."'

'This is our country, too'

One month before the key fob incident, Grays witnessed a CBP officer pull over a group of 17 Black men who were returning to the U.S. from Toronto in two late-model SUVs. They were all U.S. citizens and had valid passports, he said, but a secondary inspection was requested.

Grays was the first officer who came into contact with the group at the inspection station.

"They were upset," he said, noting they had no idea why there were being scrutinized.

Grays said he explained to the group a secondary inspection typically occurs when an officer can't verify a traveler's information, documentation is missing or questionable, or the photo doesn't match the person in the car. Pulling drivers over helps inspectors conduct more research in order to verify information without causing delays for other passengers.

"They were completely compliant," Grays said. "They were minding their own business and what happens next is an additional officer came out, saw them. And then what happened is something I've seen happen hundreds of times — the demeanor of the officer's face changed.

"Nothing was said, his face just turned hateful. It’s a look I saw frequently in Georgia while living there during my instructor time at the academy."

Grays said the situation grew tense in the waiting room. He felt the 17 men were being racially profiled. They did, too — if their words are any indication.

"They ended up getting up and leaving," Grays recalled. "And on their way out, they were saying things like, ‘Hey, this is our country, too. We want to be treated like human beings.’ We legitimately had no reason to hold them there, so they got up and left."

According to Grays, one of the 17 travelers appeared to have an issue with his documentation. Still, he noted, no one at CBP pursued the group after they left on their own.

"They were all U.S. citizens, returning to the United States," Grays said.

After the incident, Grays went to his supervisors and requested the officers who interacted with the group receive disciplinary counseling, calling their behavior disrespectful and insulting. He also said "racial profiling was not in line" with the values of Homeland Security, which oversees his agency. According to the lawsuit, no one was ever disciplined.

Attorney Deborah Gordon, who is representing the three officers, said this lawsuit is about her clients being forced to work in a hostile environment by having to watch Black drivers get mistreated, and protecting drivers' rights at the border.

"Unlike an employment case where you go to your Human Resources department," Gordon said, "as a traveler at the border, you have no voice."

Traffic passes over the Ambassador Bridge.
Traffic passes over the Ambassador Bridge.
This January 2019 photo, released by the ACLU of Montana, shows Martha &quot;Mimi&quot; Hernandez and Ana Suda in Havre, Mont., where a Border Patrol agent detained them for speaking Spanish in a convenient store. They sued and settled their lawsuit in November.
This January 2019 photo, released by the ACLU of Montana, shows Martha "Mimi" Hernandez and Ana Suda in Havre, Mont., where a Border Patrol agent detained them for speaking Spanish in a convenient store. They sued and settled their lawsuit in November.

Follow Tresa Baldas on Twitter: @Tbaldas.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: CBP officers' lawsuit: Racial profiling an issue at US-Canada border

Recommended Stories

  • Will Biden cancel student loan debt? As college costs spiral, here's what he's considering

    President Joe Biden has directed his education secretary to explore his authority to cancel student debt by executive order.

  • Cisco CEO joins Apple, Amazon in backing 'Dreamers' immigration reform: 'This is the only place they've ever known'

    Cisco CEO Chuck Robbins is among the growing numbers of major business leaders calling for legalizing undocumented immigrants.

  • Authors of UK racism report hit back at 'misrepresentation'

    The commission behind a report that concluded that Britain doesn't have a systemic problem with racism has defended itself against critics, some of whom have argued that it downplayed the country's historic role in slavery. In a response late Friday, the Commission on Race and Ethnic Disparities said disagreement with the government-backed review had “tipped into misrepresentation" and it took particular umbrage at accusations that it put a positive spin on slavery. “This misrepresentation risks undermining the purpose of the report — understanding and addressing the causes of inequality in the U.K. — and any of the positive work that results from it," the commission said in a statement.

  • 'They said, keep going': migrants escorted back to Mexico without any explanation

    In a chaotic situation at the southern border, agents are escorting migrants and expelling them from the US before they know what’s happening Joel Duarte Mendez, 25, and his son, Hector, traveled from Honduras to the US over 12 days to city of Reynosa, Texas. They were flown from the Rio Grande Valley to El Paso and later bussed and deported into Ciudad Juárez, Mexico. Photograph: Jorge Salgado/The Guardian They couldn’t work out quite where they were or where they were headed when the guards told them: “Keep going”. They walked forward, as instructed, across an unfamiliar bridge and then suddenly they were in Mexico. Or, more accurately, back in Mexico. But 800 miles from where they had arrived in America. In a chaotic situation at the southern border, US Customs and Border Protection agents are escorting migrants across the bridge that links downtown El Paso, Texas, with the adjacent city in Mexico, Ciudad Juárez, and expelling them from the US before they even know what’s happening. One young mother just sat directly down on the sidewalk on the Mexican side of the international bridge linking the two cities and clutched her breastfeeding child to her as they huddled in cold, late March weather. The child, no more than 18 months old, wearing a pink sweater and wrapped in a blanket first fed, then slept in her arms, unaware of the moments her bewildered mother would let a tear roll down her face. At one point the woman covered the little girl’s hands with socks to stop her from crying due to the cold wind, despite the fact that the mother didn’t have a jacket of her own. A group of migrants rapidly deported from the US under Trump’s Title 42 wait on the Mexican side of the Paso del Norte international bridge, between El Paso, Texas and Ciudad Juárez, Mexico on 10 March 2021. Photograph: Paul Ratje/AFP/Getty Images The sight is all too familiar in Juárez where dozens of migrants are being unceremoniously ejected from the US daily via a health protocol put in place by the Trump administration, known as Title 42, where migrants can be expelled to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the US. Some undocumented people who cross the US-Mexico border are being admitted to the US to begin the asylum process, mainly unaccompanied minors and – theoretically – parents with very young children. But most adult migrants and families currently being apprehended in the US are being expelled, though often not before being taken on a confusing and winding journey by the authorities on the American side. “I came through Reynosa, I went to the wall and immigration picked us up,” 25-year-old Joel Duarte Mendez, who had originally traveled from Honduras, explained. Reynosa is at the eastern end of the Texas-Mexico border, 754 miles from the cities of Juárez and El Paso at the extreme western end. After crossing from Reynosa into Texas, Mendez and his two-year-old son, Hector, were briefly detained. “Then they had us on a plane, then from there they put us on a bus and they just threw us here,” he said, pointing at the international bridge linking El Paso and Ciudad Juárez. I said, ‘this is my opportunity to go’ and, well, that just simply wasn’t the case American border agents had lined up the group of people after they got off the bus, took them part way across the bridge and then “they told us to ‘keep going’,” Mendez said. He clung to Hector, the boy wrapped in a jacket obviously fit for his father, who was braving the cold weather in a T-shirt. “I came with my son to give him a better life,” Mendez said. Their trip from Honduras to the border took 12 days, he said. He owned a coffee farm and a home in Honduras, but both had been destroyed when massive hurricanes hit the country last November. With the climate crisis believed to be causing stronger hurricanes, Mendez and Hector have effectively become climate refugees. He used what was left of his money to pay for the trip, he said. “We thought they were letting people with children five years and younger enter [the US], so I said, ‘this is my opportunity to go’ and, well, that just simply wasn’t the case,” he told the Guardian, dejectedly. Families wait inside a processing center in Ciudad Juárez as they are interviewed near the Paso del Norte international bridge. Photograph: Jorge Salgado/The Guardian Title 42 was the last big piece of Donald Trump’s anti-immigration agenda that all but closed the US-Mexico border to the undocumented in the pandemic. Joe Biden’s administration has rescinded Trump’s so-called Remain in Mexico policy, where migrants were forced to wait in often-dangerous border towns in Mexico while their claims for asylum from violent countries were processed in the US, sometimes taking years. But for those without legal cases already underway in the US, Biden is continuing to use Title 42 while the pandemic lingers. Many crossing the border now are not even being officially processed into a border patrol or a Department of Health and Human Services facility, nor being turned over to family in the states to await a date with immigration court. They are just expelled into Mexico. Mendez and the breastfeeding mother were among a group of approximately three-dozen migrants, almost all of them parents with young children, whom the Guardian saw being ousted from the US in recent days. In Juárez, they were escorted into a gated area right off the bridge by the Mexican authorities, where journalists were not allowed to interview them. But tears were visible, and many looked confused. The last mother in line had a young boy in her arms and another small child walking in front of her, both children were crying, while tears began streaming down the woman’s face when she realized she was in Mexico. The group spent more than an hour in the gated area, before it was opened and several families spilled onto the streets of Juárez, left to fend for themselves. Those who had contacts in the area asked for directions to taxis or called someone to pick them up, but others just sat on the street, unsure of their next move. One father, who was not prepared to share his name, explained that since crossing briefly into the US they had never been told where they were or where they were going. “We were there in the detention center waiting supposedly for them to contact a family member of ours [in the US] so they could come get us or send for us, but no, they lied to us,” he said. The other father said: “It’s completely false that they would let us enter with small children.” Four children sit on the streets of Ciudad Juárez after being deported from the US. Photograph: Jorge Salgado/The Guardian There are conflicting reports about why migrants are being transported from one end of the Texas border to the other, ranging from accounts about emergency shelters being full on either side of the border, especially because of Covid-19 restrictions that have closed many or shrunk capacity, to cruel tactics simply to deter migrants with an extra dose of desperation. Nearby, another family: three children huddled around their mother, the father pacing back and forth. He confirmed that they had received no information from the agents who expelled them. “Imagine what we go through from Honduras to get here: walking, hitchhiking, feeling hungry, suffering with our children,” he said. “They took our photos, our fingerprints, kept us for three days, and then sent us here without signing anything.” Mendez said he thought things would be different under the Biden administration. He has a brother in Charlotte, North Carolina, who had been expecting to pick him and Hector up, when Mendez called him with the bad news. “He reprimanded me for making the journey,” Mendez said. “I told him I had no other choice, I didn’t want us to starve.” Now, he was stranded in Juárez, thousands of miles from home, with no money to return. Nina Lakhani and Valerie Gonzalez contributed reporting

  • Philippines' defence chief says China intends to occupy more South China Sea areas

    The Philippines' defence chief said on Sunday China was looking to occupy more areas in the South China Sea, citing the continued presence of Chinese vessels that Manila believes are manned by militias in disputed parts of the strategic waterway. "The continued presence of Chinese maritime militias in the area reveals their intent to further occupy (areas) in the West Philippine Sea," Defence Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said in a statement, using the local name for the South China Sea. It was the second hostile statement by Lorenzana in two days as he repeated calls by the Philippines for the Chinese boats to leave Whitsun Reef, which Manila calls the Julian Felipe Reef, located within its 200-mile exclusive economic zone.

  • Southwest Airlines passengers dance and cheer as couple accused of refusing to wear masks get thrown off flight

    A viral TikTok video shows a dispute with a passenger on a Southwest Airlines flight who refused to comply with COVID-19 safety protocols.

  • 'He took the bullets for her': Dad grieves 9-year-old son, found dead in mom's arms after California mass shooting

    A mass shooting in Orange, California, leaves police looking for a motive and family members in anguish

  • The Trump campaign reportedly cheated donors who thought they were making a one-time contribution, collecting recurring donations

    The Trump campaign gave refunds in the amount of about $122 million compared to $21 million for the Biden campaign, the New York Times reported.

  • Malaysia is independent, says minister who called Chinese counterpart 'elder brother'

    Malaysia's foreign minister stressed on Saturday that his country remained independent in foreign policy after some social media users and opposition politicians lambasted him for referring to his Chinese counterpart as his "elder brother". Hishammuddin Hussein, on his first visit to China as foreign minister, had expressed hope that he and Chinese State Councillor Wang Yi would pursue closer ties between the nations, including post-COVID-19 cooperation and fighting the pandemic.

  • Canada's 3rd wave of COVID-19 is 'killing faster and younger' and fueled by new variants

    "The people filling the ICU right now are all in their 30s, 40s, and 50s," one emergency physician in Toronto said.

  • You may need proof of COVID-19 vaccination to travel very soon

    Major cruise lines have already announced that they'll require proof of vaccination, and destinations and airlines around the world aren't far behind.

  • Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis bans state agencies from issuing 'vaccine passports' and says businesses can't require them

    The move comes days after Gov. DeSantis said he would oppose vaccine passports in his state.

  • Fans tell us why they won't stop fighting to 'RestoreTheSnyderVerse' even though there's no plan for 'Zack Snyder's Justice League' sequels

    WarnerMedia thought it could move past #ReleaseTheSnyderCut, but the movement grows. Fans won't stop until they get sequels or Snyder says he's done.

  • Activists call for release of bodycam footage in police shooting death of boy, 13

    The teenager, Adam Toledo, was fatally shot in the chest by Chicago police according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office. The Chicago Police Department are being demanded to release bodycam footage in the fatal shooting of 13-year-old Adam Toledo at the hands of law enforcement. According to CBS Chicago, by Thursday night, the calls to make the footage available grew as details of the victim became public knowledge.

  • Gaetz sex probe suddenly threatens a speedy Washington rise

    Compared with most congressional newbies, it didn't take Rep. Matt Gaetz long. The overwhelming reaction of Gaetz's GOP colleagues — a deafening silence. That reflects the resentments he's sparked during his breakneck rise as one of the party's celebrities and the challenge he faces to retain his seat. Government agents are investigating if Gaetz had sex with a 17-year-old and other underage girls and violated federal sex trafficking laws, people familiar with the probe have told the AP.

  • Myanmar death toll mounts amid protests, military crackdown

    Security forces in central Myanmar opened fire on anti-coup protesters on Saturday, killing at least two people according to local media. A human rights group said mounting violence since the Feb. 1 military takeover has killed at least 550 civilians. Of those, 46 were children, according to Myanmar's Assistance Association for Political Prisoners.

  • 15 delicious low-calorie foods that are filling and can help you lose weight

    Low-calorie foods like high-fiber veggies, fruits, lean meat, fish, and whole grains are filling and can help you lose weight.

  • Jordan's former Crown Prince under house arrest

    Jordan's former Crown Prince Hamza bin Hussein said in a video recording on Saturday he was under house arrest.The country's military had told him to halt actions used to target the country's "stability and security". People familiar with the matter said this could be related to a plot to 'destabilise the country'.Hamza said in the video, passed by his lawyer to the BBC, that he was not part of any foreign conspiracy and denounced the ruling system as corrupt.In state media, the military warned Prince Hamza was part of a broader, ongoing security investigation in which a former minister, a junior member of the royal family and unnamed others were detained.Earlier army chief Yusef Huneity denied reports that Hamza had been arrested.The authorities have become increasingly concerned with his efforts to build ties with disgruntled figures within powerful tribes.King Abdullah dismissed Prince Hamza as heir to the throne in 2004 in a move that consolidated his power.Prince Hamza is not seen as a major threat to Jordan's monarchy and has been marginalised for years, but this move against him represents the first such incident involving a close member of the royal family since King Abdullah came to the throne.Government officials were not immediately available for comment.

  • Former Florida GOP congressman: State politicians assuming Gaetz's career is over

    Scandal-ridden Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) said he isn't resigning from Congress, but his "political brethren" in Florida "are already jockeying to take his seat," The Wall Street Journal reports. The Justice Department is reportedly investigating payments Gaetz and an indicted Florida politician, former Seminole County tax collector Joel Greenberg, made to women allegedly recruited online for sex. The investigation is also looking into whether Gaetz had a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old girl. While Gaetz told the Journal he has no plans to step down, former Republican Rep. David Jolly of Florida thinks he may not have any other options. "These scandals hit a certain point where there's no escape," Jolly, who is no longer a member of the GOP, told the Journal, noting that Florida's politicians are "assuming" Gaetz's career is finished. "We've clearly hit that point for Matt in politics." Former President Donald Trump may also be in that camp, at least for now. Gaetz is a fervent Trump ally, but Trump's advisers have told him to stay out of the situation, two people familiar with the matter told The Daily Beast. Trump has reportedly said privately that things seem "really bad" for Gaetz, but he has also reportedly at least entertained the possibility it's a smear campaign. "For something like this, a ten-foot pole is not long enough," Barry Bennett, a GOP operative who advised Trump during his 2016 campaign, told The Daily Beast. "The former president should stay as far away from this as possible." Only time will tell. Read more at The Wall Street Journal and The Daily Beast. More stories from theweek.comThe Matt Gaetz allegations show how QAnon corrupts its followers10 shocking secrets of flight attendantsThe female price of male pleasure

  • A man used a street signpost to trash an Asian American owned convenience store in North Carolina

    Mark Sung, whose parents own the shop, said a friend of the suspect returned after the man was arrested and cat-called Sung's mom.