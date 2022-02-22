Customs and Border Protection reports incidents of human smuggling on the rise

U.S. Border Patrol agents have seen an upswing in human smuggling activity along the southern border.

EL PASO, Texas – El Paso Sector U.S. Border Patrol agents disrupted 15 smuggling attempts rescuing 91 migrants this week. The most significant events began on Feb. 13, when Las Cruces Border Patrol agents assigned to the I-25 checkpoint encountered a GMC Yukon SUV with 10 adult migrants crammed inside during a vehicle stop. These migrants from Mexico, Guatemala and El Salvador were medically evaluated, and processed accordingly. The United States driver was detained.

Tuesday morning, investigations from the Santa Teresa Anti-Smuggling Unit, El Paso Sector (EPT) Operations Division, EPT Sector Integrated Targeting Team (ITT), and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) resulted in the rescue of 12 migrants. The agents performed a vehicle stop on New Mexico Highway 9 discovering eight adult migrants inside a white Nissan Altima. Information gathered from the initial vehicle stop led to the discovery of four additional migrants inside stash house.

The migrants were processed and expelled to Mexico under Title 42. The United States citizen driver will face charges under Title 8 USC 1324, Conspiracy to Harbor/Transport.

Later that morning, New Mexico State Police requested the assistance of Lordsburg Border Patrol agents with a vehicle stop on Interstate 10 that led to the discovery of nine smuggled migrants hidden inside the bed of the Chevrolet Avalanche. All individuals where from Mexico and expelled under Title 42. The United States driver was detained and processed accordingly.

On Wednesday, agents assigned to the El Paso Sector ITT, Santa Teresa ASU and Special Operations Detachment observed a smuggling scheme inside the parking lot of a local retail establishment in Santa Teresa, NM. As agents attempted to perform an immigration stop of the vehicle, the driver fled at a high rate of speed almost striking an innocent bystander and placing all passengers in danger. All individuals were detained and the driver, from Mexico, will face charges under Title 8 USC 1324, Conspiracy to Transport.

“Transnational criminal organizations have no concern for human beings as they consistently place lives in danger.” said El Paso Sector Chief Patrol Agent Gloria I. Chavez. “I am grateful for our strong law enforcement partnerships that always go above and beyond with assisting our Anti-Smuggling Units with disrupting these dangerous smuggling schemes and rescuing vulnerable migrants exploited by unscrupulous smugglers.”

This article originally appeared on Deming Headlight: CBP reports incidents of human smuggling on the rise