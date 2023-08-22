Customs seize 100 shipments of fake professional sports merch in Cincinnati

Last month U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers recovered 100 shipments containing fake professional sports merch moving through the Cincinnati port of entry.

Customs officers seized over $155,000 worth of fake Major League Baseball, Major League Soccer and National Football League merchandise on July 10-14, according to a media release.

Most of the products originated from China and Hong Kong but officers also seized shipments from Mexico, Guatemala and Canada.

“Legal trade is the backbone of American revenue, and illicit and counterfeit products often fund criminal activity,” said Director of Field Operations for the Chicago Field Office, LaFonda D. Sutton-Burke. “CBP continues to mitigate risks posed by illegal imports such as these by protecting the intellectual property rights of Americans and American businesses.”

Photos show multiple soccer jerseys, hats, and sweatshirts some even with labels claiming they are “authentic” or from well-known companies like Adidas.



