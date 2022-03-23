Norfolk considers closing bars at midnight to help limit downtown violence

Norfolk city leaders weighed the need for both short-term and long-term strategies to address gun violence at Tuesday’s work session and council meeting.

Councilmember Courtney Doyle, Ward 2, said she wants the City Council to take emergency action to ban guns from downtown bars and restaurants, as well as require businesses to close at midnight.

As a long-term solution, City Manager Larry Filer introduced the Newark Community Street Team, an organization that specializes in resolving community-based violence through conflict resolution and relationship-focused intervention. Filer said the team has been retained by the city to address community violence.

The discussion comes after a spate of gun violence over the weekend — including a shooting outside a popular Granby Street bar in downtown Norfolk that killed two people and injured three others.

“Violence in the city is becoming a little too common,” Filer said.

Aqeela Sherrills, the chairman of the Newark organization, told the council Tuesday that his group was already engaged in a landscape analysis to look at crime hotspots in the city and what is driving the violence. The initial results, he said, are already evident.

Much like this weekend’s fatal shooting outside Chicho’s Pizza Backstage, which police said stemmed from an argument over a spilled drink, a lot of crime is retaliatory in nature, Sherrills said.

“Something as little as tripping over a shoe or spilling a drink can lead to someone being harmed,” Sherrills said. “Most of the violence we see happening in communities is not between strangers.”

As part of the analysis, the Newark Community Street Team meets with local government officials and area schools, as well as community members who have been impacted by violence. Their input will inform a Norfolk-specific public safety strategy.

When the team concludes its analysis, it will work with local government to invest in and support local organizations who specialize in victim services and community outreach.

“There is a conditioned response to homicide in urban communities, which is eye for an eye, tooth for a tooth,” Sherrills said. “Violence knows no boundaries. This violence cuts across racial and economic lines. We have to have all hands on deck if we are going to be effective at reducing violence in Norfolk.”

While the Newark team represents a long-term goal, Doyle said what Norfolk needs now is an immediate solution to the violence plaguing downtown.

“We need to take downtown back. We do not have control of our downtown,” Doyle said.

Doyle said she is looking into the process for submitting and voting on an emergency injunction to force downtown bars and restaurants to close at midnight.

Doyle suggested holding area businesses accountable for public safety issues that happen on their property by requiring all businesses install cameras and banning weapons in bars and restaurants.

“We also need to look at all bars and restaurants downtown to make sure they are compliant with their permits and if not, we need to shut them down,” Doyle said.

Chicho’s management has previously said security patted down patrons entering the bar the night of the shooting and that there were no altercations or other incidents inside the business that they “had to handle.”

The City Council meeting drew dozens of community members, most of whom signed up to speak about the recent gun violence.

Councilmember Thomas Smigiel, Ward 5, said that while community members may believe the City Council does not care about the violence in Norfolk, “it is not that we don’t care — it just that we don’t know what to do.”

“I think the issue is, sometimes we just don’t know what to do and that is why you guys are here,” Smigiel said to members of the Newark Community Street Team.

