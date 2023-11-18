Cut benefits for those who view worklessness as a lifestyle choice

Between graduating from university and landing my first job on a local newspaper, I had a brief spell chaperoning my father, a retired GP, on the medical assessments of incapacity benefits claimants.

It was a very humbling experience. We would visit desperate people with such severe illnesses and disabilities that it was a struggle for them to even manage basic chores at home – let alone work. These poor souls needed significant state support. They are precisely why governments provide a safety net.

But we would also encounter some claimants clearly trying to game the system. As a qualified doctor with many years’ experience, my father was good at quickly rooting out these fraudsters.

But a lot has changed since then. Many assessments carried out by the Health Assessment Advisory Service on behalf of the Department for Work and Pensions have not even been face-to-face.

During Covid, all Work Capability Assessments were conducted remotely, leading to “close to 100 per cent” of those who applied being approved for payments, according to the Office for Budget Responsibility.

As a result, the number of people receiving incapacity benefits without any requirement to look for work has soared by 30 per cent, to 2.3 million since pre-pandemic levels. Mel Stride, the Work and Pensions Secretary, hopes to reduce this figure by making job centres assess whether people with long-term health conditions who fall into this group could work remotely.

That’s all very well, but what about those who are fit to work, yet refuse to? Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has inevitably attracted criticism from hand-wringing Lefties for this week warning that “anyone choosing to coast on the hard work of taxpayers will lose their benefits”. Under new government reforms, people who refuse work placements or to engage with Jobcentre staff will have their Universal Credit stopped as well as losing access to other perks like free prescriptions, subsidised travel and discounted phone and broadband schemes.

Why has it taken this long for a crackdown? State aid should be for people who can’t work – not those who simply can’t be bothered. Those who see worklessness as a lifestyle choice are not just an insult to the taxpayer but the genuine benefits claimants my father used to help.

