How to cut or grind your dog's nails the right way

Ashley Laderer,Jackie Brown,Sorin McKnight
·7 min read
GettyImages 1084485758
Cutting your dog's nails is important for their health. Obradovic/Getty Images

  • To cut your dog's nails, you need scissor clippers, guillotine clippers, or a grinder.

  • For first-timers, it's best to have two people: one to comfort your pup while the other trims.

  • Nail grinding is another option that may allow you to have more control.

  • Visit Insider's Health Reference library for more advice.

Humans aren't the only ones who get manicures and pedicures - dogs need pampering too, and you can do it yourself at home.

All dogs need their nails trimmed regularly. "Long nails tend to break, and then you can get a split toenail," says Grace A. Mengel, DVM, assistant professor of clinical primary care medicine at University of Pennsylvania's School of Veterinary Medicine.

Other issues that can arise if your dog's nails grow too long is that it can make it difficult for them to walk properly and maintain traction on the floor and in severe cases the nail can grow into the skin on the paw pad, causing pain and infection.

Related Article Module: The 5 best dog nail clippers and grinders in 2021

That's why it's so important to know the proper, safe way to clip your dog's nails if you plan on doing it yourself. Here's how to provide your pup with the perfect pedicure.

What tools to cut your dog's nails?

There are three kinds of tools you can use to trim your dog's nails.

  • Scissor clippers: These nail trimmers are similar to household scissors, but have sturdier, shorter blades. Larger dogs usually need this type of trimmer due to the size and thickness of their nails, says Shawna Garner, DVM, US Lead Veterinarian at on-demand video consultation platform, FirstVet.

  • Guillotine clippers: These have a loop that you insert the nail into, and then you squeeze the tool and the blade will cut the nail. These are best suited for small dogs.

  • Grinders: Grinding tools like a Dremel can work wonderfully to slowly and gently file down a dog's nail. Look for a grinder made for pets.

How to cut your dog's nails

trim dogs nails1_720
You should do your best to avoid the quick. Jackie Brown

Once you have your clippers ready, you can prepare to cut your dog's nails. This should be a two-person job at first, says Christopher Lea, DVM, DABVP, a clinician at the Auburn University Veterinary Clinic and associate professor at Auburn University. This way one person can hold and comfort the dog and the other can focus on the clipping itself.

It's important to note that since most dogs are resistant to having their nails trimmed, it helps to put them up on a table or counter to prevent them from trying to get away from you.

Step-by-step guide to safely cut your dog's nails

  1. When clipping the front nails, have your dog assume a sitting position. When clipping the back nails, have them stand.

  2. Firmly grip your dog's foot and center your grip on their paw.

  3. Use your thumb to isolate the nail that you are going to trim.

  4. Identify the delicate part of the nail called the quick. This is the blood supply to the nail, and it will appear pinker than the rest of the nail. "Beyond the quick and towards the point of the claw, the nail will appear white, about two-thirds of the way down. This white area is where you want to focus the trimmers," says Garner.

  5. Place the blade in this spot and trim with a gentle but firm motion.

  6. Repeat for all nails.

If your dog has darker nails, this process can be trickier since you can't see the quick. In this case, Garner says you should look at the underside of the nail and identify the hollow area towards the tip, and focus the clippers at the tip.

Also, unless they've been properly introduced to the procedure, most dogs do not enjoy having their nails trimmed. Ideally, introduce nail trimming to your puppy starting from a young age. Using lots of treats, clip one nail at a time, going slowly and reassuring your puppy using a soothing voice. This technique can also work for older dogs.

Grinding your dog's nails

dog nail grinder
Grinding your dog's nails may be a better option for beginners. Jackie Brown

One of the main benefits of nail grinding is that it allows for more control, which can help you avoid the quick. Additionally, grinders work like a nail file and prevent you from making sharp edges or splitting the nail, which can be uncomfortable and potentially lead to bleeding or infection, says Carly Fox DVM, Staff Doctor at NYC's Animal Medical Center.

Before you use a grinder for the first time, Fox says it's a good idea to get your pet used to the sound of the grinder by introducing it slowly and giving your pup treats when you turn it on.

Step-by-step guide to grind your dog's nails

  1. Hold your pet's paw firmly with your thumb on top of their paw and your other four fingers on the underside.

  2. Isolate a toe gently but firmly with your thumb and middle finger.

  3. Place the grinder on low speed at the top of the nail for about three seconds.

  4. Repeat on other nails.

  5. If your pet is tolerating this, you can increase the speed and continue to repeat the process.

  6. When the nails are a good length, start rounding them out so they're smooth.

Just like with cutting the nails, you need to be mindful of the quick.

"In dogs with darker nails, you should stop dremeling once you see a white circle appear on the tip of their nail. This lets you know you are getting close to the quick," says Fox.

What to do if you nick the nail

If you accidentally cut into the quick, your dog might yelp in pain and the nail may bleed a lot. Store-bought powders, called styptic powders, can help staunch the bleeding. And if you don't have styptic powder, you can always use corn starch.

Mengel recommends putting the styptic powder on a piece of gauze and then holding it against the nail and applying some pressure to help stop the bleeding.

Important: "Don't wrap it and leave the wrap on. You can wrap it too tight, or if you leave it on too long you can get an infection," Mengel says.

Though there may be lots of blood, a nicked nail isn't an emergency. However, if the next day the wound is swollen or seems sore, it could be a sign of infection so take your dog to the veterinarian.

Important: After treating the wound, put your dog in a crate to give the nail time to heal. Walking or running can irritate the wound, making it bleed more.

Insider's takeaway

Cutting your dog's nails at home can be more convenient and cost-effective than having it done at a dog groomer. Overgrown nails can be dangerous for dogs, so it's important to keep trimming their nails regularly.

If you choose to cut your dog's nails at home, the method you use will vary based on you and your dog's personal preference. Be patient with the process, since there is a bit of a learning curve for both you and your pet. If you're having a lot of trouble with it, don't hesitate to visit your family veterinarian for some help.

Harnesses vs collars: Which is best for your dog, according to veterinariansFeeding your dog a raw food diet could be harmful and even life-threatening, according to vets6 surprising benefits of dog muzzles and which type to pick for your poochHow to tell if your dog has worms and the most effective way to treat it

Read the original article on Insider

Recommended Stories

  • 4 signs that your dog has fleas and how to get rid of them

    If your dog has fleas, you not only have to treat your dog for fleas, but you also have to take careful steps to ensure that your home is flea-free.

  • 'Oh golly!:' Octopus doesn't want company from this beachgoer

    An octopus was spotted wading near the shore in Western Australia, but wasn't too excited to have some company.

  • Organize Any Closet in the House with These Expert Tips

    Closets stuffed? We'll walk you through how to clean and organize any closet with these tips.

  • All One Thing or All the Other

    ‘Academic politics is the most vicious and bitter form of politics, because the stakes are so low.” So said Wallace Stanley Sayre of Columbia University way back in the early 1950s — another reminder that the cultural conditions for the decay and debasement of the 1960s began to bubble up in the immediate post-war era and were not the result of a contagion imported into the United States with the Beatles. Democratic culture in the United States ensures that the middle classes adopt the worst habits of the upper classes, and, having subjected the national political discourse to the manners of the faculty lounge, Americans now are not quite sure how to handle themselves when the stakes are something other than low. Here is a question for you: When you consider the outrage theater on social media and on cable news, when you hear Americans who claim to believe that the culture that made a millionaire of Pooh Shiesty operates as a white-supremacist conspiracy or that American politics is dominated by a secret cabal set into motion by Antonio Gramsci a century ago, when you encounter people who claim with absolute metaphysical certitude that mentioning the fact that a certain famous Justin Bieber impersonator used to be called Ellen is in some ineffable way a literal act of violence, when you talk with people who insist that either “patriarchy” or “cultural Marxism” or capital or “cosmopolitan globalism” lurks secretly in every dark corner, that one of these or some other fresh new phlogiston of the moment explains everything . . . do you not think, as I do, that in reality something else is going on? Perhaps it seems to you, as it seems to me, that these conversations are not really about what everybody is pretending they are about. Instead, they result from the fact that we feel compelled to seek out ever more ludicrous ways (Intersectionalism! Integralism! Nationalism!) to reconfigure the high-stakes questions as low-stakes questions, as though we could miniaturize the moral universe in the form of a dispute about pronoun etiquette or aluminum tariffs or dissident bakers in Colorado. The high-stakes questions don’t go away simply because we ignore them. There is a certain kind of debunking mind that relishes “exposing” things that generally well-educated people already know, especially when those things have to do with Christianity, which was until the day before yesterday the main current in Western thought. You know the type: Ho, ho! Don’t you know that Christmas is a barely dressed-up Saturnalia and that St. Brigid was a Celtic goddess before she was a Christian saint? Ever notice that after church on Easter so many of those Bible-believing Christians conduct an ancient pagan fertility ceremony involving sacred rabbits and egg-worship? Etc. I suppose that sort of thing is disturbing to a certain kind of Christian — the easily disturbed kind — but most people understand that the story of human history is that we move around, and bump into and rub off on one another in the process. Of course the early Christians borrowed from the Romans. And the Romans borrowed from the Greeks, the Greeks from the Egyptians, the Egyptians from the Nubians and the Syrians, and so on back into the darkest shadows of antiquity. In the case of Christianity, it would have been more remarkable if a religion born in the Roman Empire hadn’t borne the imprint of Roman culture. But what those same debunkers so often fail to appreciate is that the secular West and the post-Christian world have been busily reinventing the same rites and rituals that have been with us since the beginning of human civilization, often in the shape of barely disguised repurposing of familiar Christian forms. E.g.: Both Christian conversions and gender conversions are characterized by “confirmations” that are part of an extended social ritual in which a person often chooses a special name and leaves behind the old identity while being presented to the community under the new identity. Saint Paul insisted that the old man must die so that the new one might live in salvation, and his epigones go so far as to observe a taboo against even mentioning the old man (“deadnaming”). The social and the religious overlap: Victorian debutantes were “coming out” a long time before Lil Nas X did. (And surely his was the least-surprising coming-out of a pop singer since Rob Halford’s.) Adopting distinctive dietary restrictions was a common form of spiritual observance long before American progressives declared war on gluten and animal products. Donald Trump was not the first guy to put on a ceremonial red hat and declare himself God’s man on the ground. Ritual genital mutilation as a rite of passage did not begin at the Johns Hopkins Center for Transgender Health. From veganism to pronoun magic, these quasi-religious phenomena represent quests for meaning and understanding in new forms. If people in our time urgently feel the necessity to seek out new forms of meaning and understanding, it is because they have lost touch with the old ones. And if the new ones have produced despair and chaos rather than fulfillment and order, we might consider what there is to be learned from that. Today is Good Friday. No one is really sure why we call it good. It may be from good in its fading sense of pious or holy (“the good friar,” “good tidings” at Christmas), or it may be a corruption of the German phrase Gottes Freitag, or “God’s Friday.” Given the brutality of the events commemorated on Good Friday, calling it “good” feels a little strange to the modern ear. The old Anglo-Saxons called the Friday before Easter “Long Friday,” as do the modern Danes (Langfredag) and Swedes (Långfredagen). And though Long Friday observances are solemn and often uncomfortable, they may not be long enough. We could stand to spend a little longer meditating on the events in question, in which the stakes are very high, indeed — the highest, in fact: As Richard John Neuhaus wrote in his great, brief Death on a Friday Afternoon, if what Christians say about Good Friday is true, then that, and none of our contemporary alternatives, is the truth about everything. The high-stakes game is different from the more common one, because love is different from niceness and because truth is different from “my truth.” The point of understanding the real stakes of the game is not to improve our manners or even our public morality, much less to reform the state of our political affairs and our democratic discourse. All of those improvements may be worthy and desirable, and they may follow naturally from that understanding, but they are only subordinate ends. The truth is not the truth because it makes us better citizens — the truth is the truth because it is the truth. And the truth of Good Friday is this: The Cross is not the end of the story, but there is no way to the Resurrection except through it. If that is your starting point, then there are still many directions you can go from there, but all your possible paths lead back to the same place. It is a world that has a center. Quoting from the Gospel according to Mark, Abraham Lincoln said: “A house divided against itself cannot stand. I believe this government cannot endure, permanently half slave and half free. I do not expect the Union to be dissolved — I do not expect the house to fall — but I do expect it will cease to be divided. It will become all one thing or all the other.” The question that plagued Lincoln was settled — in blood — at Gettysburg and immediately thereafter. But this house remains divided, and the real divide — the high-stakes divide — is not red vs. blue. Red vs. blue is only a proxy for a larger, comprehensive confrontation that is in its minor aspects political and cultural and in its major aspect spiritual — which is to say, religious. (Let us never hear again from those delusional souls who proclaim themselves “spiritual, but not religious.” Of course you follow a religion, even if it is a hokey and low-rent one of which you are not consciously aware. Everybody sees it except you.) And though I do not expect exceptionless uniformity of opinion among individuals, I think Lincoln had it about right: This country will become, to some predominating degree, all one thing or all the other. Good Friday points the way toward one possibility. The signposts pointing the way to the other possibility are everywhere around you to be seen.

  • MLB: All-Star Game leaves Georgia to protest against voting law

    Major League Baseball announced they are moving the 2021 All-Star Game and Draft out of Georgia.

  • What we know about the upcoming 'Friends' reunion special

    Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer will participate in the unscripted special for HBO Max.

  • Way Day 2021: Wayfair’s Biggest Sale Is Coming Back Soon

    Move over, Black Friday , there’s a new shopping holiday in town....

  • Philippines' defence chief says China intends to occupy more South China Sea areas

    The Philippines' defence chief said on Sunday China was looking to occupy more areas in the South China Sea, citing the continued presence of Chinese vessels that Manila believes are manned by militias in disputed parts of the strategic waterway. "The continued presence of Chinese maritime militias in the area reveals their intent to further occupy (areas) in the West Philippine Sea," Defence Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said in a statement, using the local name for the South China Sea. It was the second hostile statement by Lorenzana in two days as he repeated calls by the Philippines for the Chinese boats to leave Whitsun Reef, which Manila calls the Julian Felipe Reef, located within its 200-mile exclusive economic zone.

  • 'He took the bullets for her': Dad grieves 9-year-old son, found dead in mom's arms after California mass shooting

    A mass shooting in Orange, California, leaves police looking for a motive and family members in anguish

  • The Trump campaign reportedly cheated donors who thought they were making a one-time contribution, collecting recurring donations

    The Trump campaign gave refunds in the amount of about $122 million compared to $21 million for the Biden campaign, the New York Times reported.

  • Dolly Parton made a subtle fashion statement to get her second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine she helped fund

    Dolly Parton has received both doses of Moderna's COVID-19 shot, which she helped fund with a $1 million donation she made in 2020.

  • Canada's 3rd wave of COVID-19 is 'killing faster and younger' and fueled by new variants

    "The people filling the ICU right now are all in their 30s, 40s, and 50s," one emergency physician in Toronto said.

  • Malaysia is independent, says minister who called Chinese counterpart 'elder brother'

    Malaysia's foreign minister stressed on Saturday that his country remained independent in foreign policy after some social media users and opposition politicians lambasted him for referring to his Chinese counterpart as his "elder brother". Hishammuddin Hussein, on his first visit to China as foreign minister, had expressed hope that he and Chinese State Councillor Wang Yi would pursue closer ties between the nations, including post-COVID-19 cooperation and fighting the pandemic.

  • Gaetz sex probe suddenly threatens a speedy Washington rise

    Compared with most congressional newbies, it didn't take Rep. Matt Gaetz long. The overwhelming reaction of Gaetz's GOP colleagues — a deafening silence. That reflects the resentments he's sparked during his breakneck rise as one of the party's celebrities and the challenge he faces to retain his seat. Government agents are investigating if Gaetz had sex with a 17-year-old and other underage girls and violated federal sex trafficking laws, people familiar with the probe have told the AP.

  • Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis bans state agencies from issuing 'vaccine passports' and says businesses can't require them

    The move comes days after Gov. DeSantis said he would oppose vaccine passports in his state.

  • Fully vaccinated people can travel: CDC

    The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that with precautions like wearing masks, avoiding crowds and social distancing, fully vaccinated people can travel again.

  • Activists call for release of bodycam footage in police shooting death of boy, 13

    The teenager, Adam Toledo, was fatally shot in the chest by Chicago police according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office. The Chicago Police Department are being demanded to release bodycam footage in the fatal shooting of 13-year-old Adam Toledo at the hands of law enforcement. According to CBS Chicago, by Thursday night, the calls to make the footage available grew as details of the victim became public knowledge.

  • Ghislaine Maxwell’s latest argument to be released on bail? Being held in jail is sexist

    Ghislaine Maxwell has so far unsuccessfully argued that her detention in a Brooklyn jail is harsh, harmful to her health and hinders her ability to adequately prepare for her trial scheduled for July. In her latest bid to be released on bail, the former girlfriend and alleged accomplice of deceased financier Jeffrey Epstein says that her confinement is also sexist.

  • How American guns help Mexican cartels overwhelm Mexico's police and military

    "It is getting to a point where we are not equipped enough to fight back," a Mexican state police officer told Insider.

  • S.Korea minister expects China to play role in N.Korea peacemaking

    "South Korea and China share a common goal toward complete denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula and toward permanent peacemaking policies," Chung Eui-yong was quoted as saying by South Korean news agency Yonhap. Chung extended the invitation to President Xi Jinping to visit when COVID-19 stabilises.