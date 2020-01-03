‘When you cut his head off, that’s war’: Spies, diplomats warn of unpredictable consequences after US kills top Iran general

Iranians burn a US flag during a demonstration in Tehran following the killing of top military commander Qasem Soleimani: AFP via Getty Images

The US assassination of one of Iran’s top security officials early Friday could mean “war” with the Islamic Republic with unpredictable consequences, warned a former US intelligence officer and diplomats with expertise in the Middle East.

US officials insist the killing was a defensive measure meant to save American lives and not signal a war. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told US television outlets that Washington was not seeking an escalation.

But Iran is unlikely to see it that way, and the US will have to prepare for responses and consequences of an unpredictable, costly and potentially consuming conflict with the Islamic Republic.

“It’s war,” said a former US intelligence officer who has worked on Iraq and Iran. “It was always somewhat of a war but when you cut his head off, that’s war. There’s no other way around it.”

He spoke on condition of anonymity because he continues to work on sensitive security matters.

Diplomats and Middle East observers across the globe were stunned by the assassination, as leaders in major capitals conferred on whether the US killing amounted to the opening of a new chapter in one of the world’s most volatile regions.

“The world cannot afford another Gulf war,” UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said.

Many worry it is already too late.

“We are now directly engaged in a conflict with the Iranian state,” said Dalia Dassa Kaye, director of the Middle East programme at the Rand Corporation, a research firm partly funded by the US government. “This is not just through proxies; this isn’t sanctions. This significantly increases the risk.”

Iran and the US have been locked in confrontation 40 years, though tensions cooled as both countries found themselves facing the threat of Isis in Iraq.

The latest round of escalation began after the administration of Donald Trump pulled out of the 2015 nuclear deal forged by his predecessor and launched a campaign of “maximum pressure” targeting Iran’s economy. Washington has accused Iran of being behind a stepped up campaign of harassment and sabotage targeting American interests. It launched airstrikes on an Iranian-allied militia Sunday in response to a barrage of rockets struck a base in northern Iraq, killing one American contractor.

Next came the attack Tuesday on the US embassy in Baghdad by Iraqi militiamen loyal to Iran. No American was hurt, but protesters set the facility on fire, angering US officials who had promised a day earlier that the airstrikes on Sunday had “deterred” Iran.

The US killed Soleimani after he arrived on a plane in Baghdad and while in the company of Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, a leader of pro-Iranian Shia militiamen.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, its president Hassan Rouhani and a slew of other officials vowed “vengeance” for the slaying of Mr Soleimani, but did not hint at any specific actions.

“US needs to know that the criminal attack on General Soleiman is its biggest strategic mistake in west Asia, and that the US will not easily escape the consequences of this miscalculation,” said a statement issued by Iran’s Supreme National Security Council.

US officials have for years considered killing him, but have refrained for fear that the potential costs would outweigh the benefits.

Soleimani had long been acting with increasing impunity throughout Iraq and Syria in recent years, posting photographs of himself posing at battlefronts. One western diplomat described the killing as “quite a bold move” that “sends a message to (Iran’s) system” that the old rules of engagement no longer apply.

Still, despite his high profile, Soleimani was no swashbuckling freelancer like Osama bin Laden or guerilla leaders of the past, but an official of a government with a bureaucracy and a budget; take him out and the Iranians could replace him, which they did within hours, and continue any of his projects. Soleimani is also considered a senior Iranian official as well as a close friend of Mr Khamenei

What are we trying to achieve here? What’s the end game?

Dalia Dassa Kaye, director of the Middle East programme at the Rand Corporation

“The Quds force is a state organisation,” said the former US intelligence official. “They are part of a formal military service. They have a government and economy backing them. Is America ready to deal with that?”