Cut mooring line incident still under investigation

Aug. 4—NEWBURYPORT — Roughly a week after three powerboats and a sailboat were cut loose from their moorings at American Yacht Club, law enforcement officials have yet to identify who was responsible.

Massachusetts Environmental Police official Ryan Lennon said none of the boats sustained serious damage and nothing was stolen from them. Based on the angle of the cuts, he said it appeared the person responsible did so while in a kayak or another water-level craft.

"They were definitely cut," Lennon said Tuesday afternoon.

Lennon said it appears the incident was a senseless act after speaking to members of the Water Street yacht club who reported no recent confrontations or altercations that might have sparked retaliation.

Three of the boats were recovered July 27 in the Salisbury marsh, one of them containing a knife and a flashlight presumably used to cut them loose. The fourth boat was recovered on the ocean side of Plum Island by a fisherman a day later near the beach at Lot 6 of the Parker River National Wildlife Refuge.

Newburyport police Lt. Matthew Simons said the incident was first reported to local police, who then contacted Environmental Police.

American Yacht Club at 115R Water St. calls itself the country's "oldest continually operating private yacht club" and has been offering sailing lessons to children and adults for more than 60 years. It is typically operational between mid-May and late October.

Staff writer Dave Rogers can be reached at drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.