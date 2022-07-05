Cut off from drinking more, man accused of pointing gun at The Point Casino card dealer

After a security guard at The Point Casino cut off an intoxicated 24-year-old Bremerton man from drinking, the man allegedly pulled a gun on the card dealer in front of him but was so drunk he wasn't booked into the Kitsap County Jail.

Though the man was arrested on June 11 by a Kitsap County sheriff’s deputy, prosecutors did not charge him until Tuesday, filing a count of second-degree assault and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm in Kitsap County Superior Court.

The gun belonged to the man, described as a 9 mm with a purple handle, but he is prohibited from possessing firearms after a domestic violence conviction in 2015, according to prosecutors.

Deputies were called to the casino north of Kingston at about 4:45 p.m. and interviewed a blackjack dealer who said the man was slumped at the table, prompting security to contact him and tell him he could not consume more alcohol.

After the security guard left, taking with them the man’s bottle of beer, the man pulled the pistol and pointed it at the dealer, who yelled “gun” and dropped under the table, according to court documents. Security footage reviewed by the deputy showed the man pointed the gun then placed the pistol back in his pocket.

Security guards took the pistol and found it had four rounds in the magazine but no round in the chamber. When asked about the incident, the man denied he pointed the gun at anyone. When shown the video, the man “stopped talking and put his head down,” the deputy wrote.

A breath test conducted by the deputy found the man had a blood alcohol content of .332. The state maximum for driving is .08.

The deputy wrote that he contacted officials at the Kitsap County Jail, who said the jail’s restrictions would not allow for people with a blood alcohol content of .25 to be booked, so the deputy wrote in documents that he drove the man to his residence and released him.

The man was booked into the jail Saturday and held on $50,000 bail.

