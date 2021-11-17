He cut off a driver, then opened fire on the car in Broward, FHP says. He’s been charged

A man wanted for shooting at a Nissan Altima on the Sawgrass Expressway on Veteran’s Day has been arrested, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

On Tuesday, Brandon Beever, 29, was charged with attempted felony murder, firing from a vehicle and displaying a firearm.

The shooting happened at around 8 a.m. Nov. 11 in the southbound lanes of the Sawgrass Expressway, just north of U.S. 441.

According to the FHP, the driver of the Altima was in the center lane when Beever made an “aggressive” lane change.

The driver of the Altima, who FHP did not identify, then raised his arms at Beever, as if asking why he did that, the FHP said.

Beever, FHP said, responded by sticking his middle finger up at the Altima driver. The Altima driver returned the gesture.

As Beever exited the highway at 441, he displayed a gun, FHP said. He then fired at the Altima, shattering the passenger-side window, according to the arrest report. The Altima’s driver suffered minor cuts from the glass.

The driver was able to give investigators a partial tag number. With the help of images from the Sunpass cameras, investigators were able to identify Beever. The Altima driver identified him in a photo lineup, FHP said.

Beever, records show, has a long history of traffic citations dating back to 2009 for violations including driving without a license and speeding.