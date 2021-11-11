How to Cut Up a Raw Turkey

The Takeout

A casserole is more than the sum of its parts. A casserole is peak comfort, a tried-and-true, feel-good dish that contains all of the world’s best things. And casseroles aren’t only for big dinner gatherings—they can also become the centerpiece of a mouthwatering brunch, or serve as a quick weeknight meal if you have midweek cooking fatigue. A casserole is whatever you need it to be, which is why we’ve rounded up our favorite mains, sides, and crowd-pleasers. All you need is a Pyrex dish and a c