This is Cut and Shoot, Texas, where fugitive and alleged killer of five was arrested

The hunt for 38-year-old Francisco Oropeza, suspected of opening fire at his neighbor’s home and killing five people last week, ended Tuesday in Cut and Shoot, where authorities finally caught up with the fugitive.

San Jacinto County Sheriff Greg Capers said Oropeza was taken into custody after authorities received a tip about his location, according to a USA Today report. He was charged with five counts of murder and was booked in the Montgomery County Jail. He is expected to be transported back to San Jacinto County where the shooting occurred.

“He was caught hiding in a closet underneath some laundry,” Capers said at a press conference Tuesday evening.

Where is Cut and Shoot, Texas?

Cut and Shoot is a small rural city 40 miles north of Houston in eastern Montgomery County. According to the 2020 census, it has a population of 1,087.

Up until 2006, Cut and Shoot was considered and referred to as a town. Then the city council voted to have their municipality considered and called a city.

“In the City of Cut and Shoot, we are defined less by boundaries on a map than by the sense of shared values our residents hold dear,” according to the city’s website. “Small town values, guided growth, preservation of historical, cultural, and natural heritage are just a few of the core principles that makes the City of Cut and Shoot a wonderful place to call home.”

How did Cut and Shoot get its most Texan of names?

The name apparently came out of a tense standoff in the community that almost led to violence in 1912. The dispute was over the design of a church steeple, who would be allowed to preach at the community’s only church and conflicting land claims, according to the Texas State Historical Association.





“A small boy at the scene reportedly declared, ‘I’m going to cut around the corner and shoot through the bushes in a minute!’,” an account on the TSHA website states.

What the boy said stuck with residents and was later adopted as the town’s name.