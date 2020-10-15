'So cute': Trump shouts over Savannah Guthrie as she asks about coronavirus, white supremacy and QAnon

US President Donald Trump participates in an NBC News town hall event at the Perez Art Museum in Miami on October 15, 2020. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski / AFP) (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images) (AFP via Getty Images)

Donald Trump shouted over town hall host Savannah Guthrie as she grilled him about coronavirus, white supremacy and QAnon.

The president and the Ms Guthrie exchanged barbs during a heated opening to the NBC event.

Mr Trump even sarcastically told the TV host “so cute” when she pressed him to denounce QAnon’s wild conspiracy theories.

Trump’s animosity towards Ms Guthrie began when she pressed him on his administration’s coronavirus response and compared it negatively to European countries.

Mr Trump backed up his argument with statistics and told her “I knew you would be doing this, I know you very well.”

They clashed again when Ms Guthrie asked the president to denounce white supremacy and asked why he had failed to do so previously.

“You always do this, you have done this to me and everybody. I denounced white supremacy, I have denounced it for years, you always do this, you always start off with a question. You didn’t ask Joe Biden if he denounces Antifa.

Ms Guthrie then pressed the president on QAnon.

“I don’t know about QAnon, you tell me all about it and lets waste the whole show,” said the president.