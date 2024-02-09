‘You’re cute when you get upset.’ Lawsuit against Middle GA restaurant claims sexual harassment

The operators of Shane’s Rib Shack, a barbecue chain restaurant, violated federal law when it subjected a teenage female employee in Milledgeville to a hostile work environment based on her sex, then fired her in retaliation for complaining about it, the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission claims in a new lawsuit.

The suit, filed this week in federal court, is against restaurant owner RSPS Holdings LLC and franchisee SRS Milledgeville LLC.

According to the suit and a press release from the EEOC, the female employee, a college freshman at the time, was sexually harassed by an older male manager in fall 2021.

During that time, the manager made daily unwanted comments about the female employee’s physical appearance and his romantic feelings for her. The comments included “I miss you when you’re not here,” “You’re cute when you get upset” and “I wish I didn’t marry my wife so we could be together.” The manager also allegedly spread false sexual rumors about her and cornered her in areas of the restaurant without cameras, demanding a hug or attention from her before allowing her to pass by.

The female employee complained about the harassment to her supervisor on multiple occasions, but no action was taken. Instead, the restaurant terminated her shortly after her last complaint, the lawsuit said. The EEOC says the firing violates the Civil Rights Act, which prohibits sexual harassment and retaliation against those who complain about it.

The EEOC, which prevents and remedies unlawful employment discrimination, attempted to reach a settlement with the restaurant before filing suit. The EEOC is seeking back pay, compensatory damages and punitive damages for the employee, as well as the prevention of future discrimination.

”When the franchisee learned about the misconduct, it should have taken reasonable steps to correct it,” said Marcus G. Keegan, regional attorney for the EEOC’s Atlanta District Office. “Instead, the company punished a teenage employee for exercising her rights, rather than the individual who was harassing her. The EEOC will fight to correct the injustices perpetrated in this case.”

Milledgeville is about 30 miles from Macon.

A lawsuit represents only one side of a legal argument. Lawyers from Shane’s Rib Shack have not yet had time to respond.