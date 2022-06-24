‘Cuteness overload’: See abandoned kittens take over a sheriff’s office in Florida

“Cuteness overload” is right.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office got a lot of “likes” after a Facebook post about 12 abandoned kittens.

The animals were apparently left in a carrier last weekend at a park in Dunedin.

Deputies responded and took the kittens to the North District station’s lobby, where the cats “took over,” said the post.

Pictures show two of them peeking out of the pink carrier. Another shows a striped little fella with light eyes perched on a deputy’s chest, next to his bodycam.

Another pic shows the whole lot lined up next to an office computer. One little black kitten stares at a mouse, not the rodent version.

The group is now safely in a foster home thanks to the Suncoast Animal League in Palm Harbor. The furballs are thought to be around 4 to 5 weeks old and will be placed for adoption after they are 3 months old and complete their medical program.

Social media users were pleased that the kittens were safe, and appalled they were left to fend for themselves.

“Who abandons babies? Goodness, glad they are safe.”

“Best welcome in the lobby ever!”

“Sooo cute.”

