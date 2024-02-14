Cutie pie tiger cubs now have names at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo
CLEVELAND (WJW) — Following their big public debut in late January, Cleveland Metroparks Zoo‘s newest pair of tiger cubs are finally getting names.
The zoo announced Wednesday, that in honor of Valentine’s Day, they’re revealing the names as selected by tiger fans who donated to help irradiate the illegal wildlife trade and voted among the following names:
Female:
Mila
Karina
Anoushka
Male:
Ivan
Boris
Sergei
And the winners are … Mila and Sergei!
People can visit the baby tigers, whose birth was announced in November, Wednesday at the zoo’s Rosebrough Tiger Passage to watch them interact with a special holiday enrichment opportunity around 10:30 a.m.
During the past months, the boy and girl have been bonding with their mother Zoya. And, as of last week, were reported as being more than 25 pounds each.
Find out more about the tigers right here.
