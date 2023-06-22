Cutlass 442 Could Be Yours: Donate Now And Get Double Entries

Welcome to a unique opportunity to own a piece of automotive history. For muscle car enthusiasts and those passionate about the golden era of drag racing, here’s a chance to win the iconic 1967 Oldsmobile 442 W30, a bona fide factory drag racer with a storied past and an unrivaled performance pedigree.

This special 442 W30 was initially ordered by an Oldsmobile engineer and prepped for speed at General Motors' prestigious Milford Proving Grounds. It was then put to the ultimate test, participating in the 1967 NHRA Nationals, one of drag racing's biggest stages. It's one of just two W30s known to have been specially ordered by Oldsmobile employees for NHRA racing that year.

The Oldsmobile 442 W30 is a symbol of the muscle car era, encapsulating the raw power and performance that these machines represented. The 442 name itself stands for a four-barrel carburetor, four-speed manual transmission, and dual exhaust, epitomizing the car's performance-focused ethos.

This particular 442 W30 comes with a meticulously maintained 350hp 400ci big-block engine, synonymous with the model. The car was raced in S/SA (Super Stock) and C/SA (Stock) NHRA classes, a testament to its unadulterated power and speed.

This 1967 Oldsmobile 442 W30 boasts a frame-off restoration, ensuring it remains in excellent condition while preserving its original character. The Ebony Black exterior gleams as if it were brand new, matching perfectly with the sleek black interior. Notably, this vehicle retains all its original speed parts, including the iconic red fender liners, Rocket Rallye Pac instruments, and more.

Despite its history on the drag strip, the car only has 32,000 original miles on it – a testament to its quarter-mile-at-a-time lifestyle. The combination of its exceptional condition and rarity makes this a truly remarkable collectible.

For those who yearn to own a piece of 1960s muscle car history, this giveaway offers the chance to make that dream come true. With your participation, you're not only giving yourself a chance to win this incredible muscle car, but you're also supporting veterans and children who rely on the fundraiser's support.

Plus, as an added bonus, the lucky winner will also receive a $250 gift card from Legendary Auto Interiors, a renowned name in providing superior quality automotive interiors.

So, what are you waiting for? Enter now and stand a chance to win this spectacular 1967 Oldsmobile 442 W30 – a car that truly symbolizes the essence of American muscle. Don’t let somebody else score the lucky winning ticket. You deserve a pedigreed muscle car this nice.

