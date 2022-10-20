A Cutler Bay 18-year-old has been charged with the murder of a 17-year-old Miami girl

An 18-year-old has been charged with second-degree murder after a Miami teenage girl was found shot to death in a parking lot Tuesday night.

Tanecia McElliott, also called “TaeTae,” was 17 years old. A GoFundMe has been set up for Tanecia’s funeral expenses.

Tanecia McElliott

Cutler Bay’s Diamante Jean-Philippe is being held with no bond. Jean-Philippe had been out on bond after a January arrest for carrying a concealed firearm. As a 16-year-old in May 2020, he was charged with attempted premeditated murder of a Perrine resident. Those charges were dropped in August 2021.

Miami-Dade police say a ShotSpotter alert about eight gunshots brought them to 7701 NW 16th Ave. A block south, in a parking lot, the arrest report says, they found Tanecia, who had been shot several times.

The report says one witness heard Jean-Philippe and Tanecia arguing before hearing the gunshots. Then, the witness said Jean-Philippe came around the building with a firearm, went into a nearby abandoned building and came out without that firearm. He then, the witness said, tried to go into the witness’ house, claiming Tanecia’s brothers were going to kill him because he’d done something to Tanecia.

The witness said Jean-Philippe was refused sanctuary and he said he’d turn himself in to police. Police said they found an AR-15 in the abandoned house with cartridges matching the casings found around Tanecia.