‘Cuts and broken ribs.’ John Michael Montgomery recovering from ‘serious accident.’

Kentuckian and country music artist John Michael Montgomery posted on social media Saturday that he was recovering from a “serious accident” involving his bus on his way to a North Carolina concert on Friday.

“Yesterday we had a serious accident on the way to a concert in North Carolina. Everyone that was on the bus is recovering from their injuries,” Montgomery posted on his Facebook fan account.

“Despite some cuts and broken ribs, I am doing well. I will take some time over the next couple of weeks to heal and be back on the road soon. I am grateful to the medics and highway patrol for their quick response to this difficult situation. Thanks to everyone for their concerns,” he said.

The post resulted in at least 1,700 comments from well-wishers.

WATE reported that Montgomery, from Nicholasville, and two others were injured when his tour bus crashed in Tennessee near the Kentucky state line.

“The 57-year-old singer was a passenger on a 2001 Prevost Featherlite bus traveling south on I-75 just south of Jellico when it veered off the interstate, struck an embankment and overturned, according to a Tennessee Highway Patrol report,” WATE reported.

Marc Wood of Frankfort, and passenger William Salyer of Staffordsville, KY were also injured in the crash, the Tennessee High Patrol report said, according to WATE.

Montgomery had more than 30 singles on the Billboard country charts, including “I Love the Way You Love Me,” “Life’s a Dance,” and “I Swear,” WATE said.

He is the father of country singer Walker Montgomery and brother to Eddie Montgomery, who performed as part of the band Montgomery Gentry.