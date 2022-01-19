Cuts for culture: Van Gogh Museum transforms into barbershop in protest of virus restrictions

Amsterdam's famous Van Gogh Museum is one of dozens of cultural institutions across the Netherlands to open its doors for one day to protest the Dutch government's decision to keep cultural institutions closed. The museum has turned itself into a barbershop, hair salon and beauty parlour, all of which have already been allowed to re-open in the country.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories