Cutting Out These 24 Expenses Will Save You Over $15,000 a Year

John Csiszar
·12 min read
Rawpixel / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Rawpixel / Getty Images/iStockphoto

When it comes to living expenses, the truth is that most Americans subsist on a very thin margin, even if their earnings are solid. A recent survey from PYMTS revealed that 125 million American adults, including 53% of those who earn between $50,000 and $100,000, are living paycheck to paycheck. The numbers are even worse for millennials, 70% of whom are just scraping by.

Find Out: How To Set a Realistic Budget You Can Live With
Learn More: 50 Ways To Live the Big Life on a Small Budget

The good news is that if you take a closer look at how you live, you'll likely find many areas where you can trim expenses and give yourself an extra buffer.

See what expenses you could cut from your budget, how you can save thousands of dollars in the process and how you can better invest the money instead.

Last updated: July 22, 2021

RgStudio / Getty Images
RgStudio / Getty Images

1. Credit Card Interest

  • Monthly Savings: $31.92

  • Annual Savings: $383

Every month that you don't pay your full credit card balance you'll be charged interest. That’s essentially money you’re throwing away. The average American has a monthly credit card balance of $4,235, according to the most recent data from the Federal Reserve. With an average annual percentage rate of 16.30% interest, many Americans can save big on fees by getting rid of their credit card debt.

Let's assume you've built up the average amount of credit card debt and want to pay it off over the course of a year. By the end of that year, you'll have paid $383 in interest, according to Credit Karma's interest calculator.

See: I Use These 3 Foolproof Strategies To Avoid Credit Card Debt

zimmytws / Shutterstock.com
zimmytws / Shutterstock.com

2. Life Insurance

  • Monthly Savings: $20

  • Annual Savings: $240

Life insurance is an essential benefit for many because it provides protection for spouses and heirs in case the primary breadwinner dies unexpectedly. This can be especially important if the family has a mortgage or other debts to pay off. About the least you can expect to pay is around $20 a month for a $500,000, 10-year term policy, according to Progressive.

But if you have no dependents, you likely don't need life insurance and might consider cancelling your policy. Another option is to look for a job with employer-paid life insurance.

Explore: Top Perks to Look for When Searching for a New Job

Matej Kastelic / Shutterstock.com
Matej Kastelic / Shutterstock.com

3. Brokerage Commissions and Fees

  • Monthly Savings: $154.17

  • Annual Savings: $1,850 ($600 commission on stock trades plus $1,250 for a $25,000 investment in a load vs. no-load fund)

A few traditional, full-service brokerage firms still charge potentially hundreds of dollars per trade, depending on the size and type of investment. At Edward Jones, for example, commissions start at 2.5% of the principal amount invested or a minimum of $50. Investing $2,000 every month means spending at least $50 on fees. Mutual funds can cost even more, with commission of up to 5% when you buy.

Many well-known, reliable discount brokers like Fidelity still have brick-and-mortar branches but offer $0 commission trades on stocks and no-load mutual funds.

Also, don't overlook annual expense ratios when buying investments like exchange-traded funds. According to the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority's fund screener, expense ratios for S&P 500 index funds range from 0% to 2.58%.

See: The Most Fascinating Things You Never Knew You Could Invest In

PeopleImages / iStock.com
PeopleImages / iStock.com

4. Bank Fees

  • Monthly Savings: $14.50 ($12 checking plus one out-of-network $2.50 ATM fee)

  • Annual Savings: $174

Some banks charge $12 or more per month to maintain a checking or savings account unless you meet certain criteria, such as a minimum daily balance. But many online banks offer these accounts for free. If you prefer not to bank online, check out your local credit union, which might offer free accounts and free ATM access.

Read: How To Avoid Common Bank Fees and Charges

South_agency / Getty Images
South_agency / Getty Images

5. Premium Gas

  • Monthly Savings: $28

  • Annual Savings: $336

Unless your car specifically requires premium gasoline, you don't need to buy it. According to AAA, the price difference between premium and regular gasoline averages 62 cents per gallon. With the average American vehicle getting roughly 24.9 miles per gallon and the average American driving 13,476 miles per year, sticking with regular gas can result in some real savings.

Find: Don’t Get Suckered Into Paying For These 20 Useless Things at Car Dealerships

Rawpixel.com / Shutterstock.com
Rawpixel.com / Shutterstock.com

6. High-End Coffee

  • Monthly Savings: $25.50

  • Annual Savings: $306

Face it: Some people need their morning coffee to function normally. But even if that applies to you, coffee doesn't have to cost a fortune. You don't even have to cut coffee out of your life completely -- just reconsider if the price you're paying now is worth it. For example, a tall (small) brewed coffee at Starbucks is $1.85, but you can go to the McDonald's down the block and get a small cup for just $1. Assuming you buy a cup every day, that switch will save you $25.50 a month. You might even end up preferring the taste of McDonald's coffee, making it a win-win.

Keep Reading: 35 Surprising Cities With Low Costs of Living

Ekkasit Rakrotchit / Shutterstock.com
Ekkasit Rakrotchit / Shutterstock.com

7. Bottled Water

  • Monthly Savings: $4.52

  • Annual Savings: $54.24

Annual consumption of bottled water in the U.S. reached 45.2 gallons per capita in 2020, which is a lot more expensive than drinking regular tap water. At an average cost of $1.20 per gallon of bottled water versus Baltimore's $0.003 per gallon for municipal tap water, for example, you're paying 400 times more for the bottled variety. Prices for different bottle sizes can be even higher.

Shop Smarter: 40 Supermarket Buys That Are a Waste of Money

Concept Photo / Shutterstock.com
Concept Photo / Shutterstock.com

8. Cable TV

  • Monthly Savings: $130

  • Annual Savings: $1,560

Cable television has grown from a minor utility into an expensive mishmash of multilevel packages with premium channels and content. Premium cable TV packages can cost up to $130 a month. Cutting the cord will save you money, especially if you use an antenna to pick up broadcast signals for free rather than signing up for a lot of streaming services to replace cable.

Related: Is It Worth Subscribing to Disney+ and Other Streaming Services Now?

Kaspars Grinvalds / Shutterstock.com
Kaspars Grinvalds / Shutterstock.com

9. Streaming Services

  • Monthly Savings: $95.97

  • Annual Savings: $1151.64

See, streaming costs do add up. Services like Netflix and Hulu might seem like a dream come true because they're much cheaper than cable TV packages, but they still cost something.

Netflix Premium charges $17.99 per month, Hulu with Live TV costs $64.99 per month and Amazon Prime Video is included in the $12.99 per month fee for a Prime membership. If you bundle everything together, you end up paying a lot every year for these seemingly inexpensive services. Can you imagine cutting the cord completely? You'd certainly save a lot.

Watch for Less: Cut the Cable Cord in 2021 With 3 Completely Free TV Apps

Shutterstock.com
Shutterstock.com

10. Phone Games

  • Monthly Savings: $6.40

  • Annual Savings: $76.80

Many smartphone users fall into the trap of playing online or app-based games that entice them with in-game purchases. In fact, the average iPhone user spent over $76.80 per device on games in 2020, according to a Sensor Tower report. The $6.40 monthly cost might not seem like much, but it adds up over time -- especially if you play on more than one device.

Check Out: 25 Best Places to Live for Millennials

Cebas / Shutterstock.com
Cebas / Shutterstock.com

11. Newspaper Subscriptions

  • Monthly Savings: $22

  • Annual Savings: $264

Nowadays, you can get news from any number of sources — often for free. Newspapers offer in-home delivery, but with newspaper subscriptions costing roughly $10 per month for a local paper to $40 per month for a national one like The New York Times, those fees add up. Switching to digital editions can save you money. A digital-only New York Times subscription, for example, is just $17.99 a month.

Good to Know: Where Do Americans Get Their Money Advice? Top News Columns

Rawpixel / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Rawpixel / Getty Images/iStockphoto

12. Out-of-Town Weddings

  • Annual Savings: $955 (one out-of-town wedding per year)

Attending an out-of-town wedding is no small endeavor. You must arrange travel, perhaps buy yourself a new outfit or two, purchase a wedding gift and find accommodations. Before you know it, you’ve blown a lot of money to see two people get hitched -- $1,140 per guest attending an out of town wedding, on average.

Compare that to the $185 an average guest spends to attend a wedding in their own hometown. Declining just one out-of-town wedding invite per year can save you enough for a long weekend getaway of your own.

Learn More: Wedding Etiquette: How Much To Give (and Spend)

Nicola Katie / Getty Images
Nicola Katie / Getty Images

13. Magazines

  • Monthly Savings: $4.99

  • Annual Savings: $59.92

There’s nothing like the feel and smell of a glossy magazine in your hands. But buying them at the supermarket check out can cost a bundle. Consider subscribing instead. Forbes, for example, costs $9.99 per issue on the newsstand, but subscribing gets you eight issues per year, delivered to your home, for $20.

See: The Best Places to Retire If You Can’t Save $1 Million

Ditty_about_summer / Shutterstock.com
Ditty_about_summer / Shutterstock.com

14. Satellite Radio

  • Monthly Savings: $16.99

  • Annual Savings: $203.88

Satellite radio lets you listen to more than 155 channels in your car and over twice that online. The industry is known for promotional pricing, but the regular cost of a satellite radio subscription can be hefty — $16.99 per month for the Sirius XM Car + Streaming subscription, for example. With other low-cost or free options like Spotify and Pandora available, you can save cash and still access the music you want.

Learn: How to Save Money on All Your Monthly Expenses and Bills

a katz / Shutterstock.com
a katz / Shutterstock.com

15. Warehouse Club Memberships

  • Annual Savings: $60

Shopping at warehouse clubs is popular for budget-conscious families. But if you don't have the storage space or the inclination to buy in bulk on a regular basis, your membership could wind up costing more than it's worth. A Costco membership costs $60 a year, and a Sam's Club membership is $45. Shop during sales at other grocery stores and save on the membership fees.

Think About It: How Much Does a Costco Membership Really Save You?

EmirMemedovski / Getty Images
EmirMemedovski / Getty Images

16. Gym Memberships

  • Monthly Savings: $58

  • Annual Savings: $696

The average gym membership costs $58 per month, but 67% of people with gym memberships never use them. If you're among that percentage — and even if you're not — dropping your gym membership can add up to big savings.

Stop Now: 50 Ways You're Throwing Money Away

FilippoBacci / Getty Images
FilippoBacci / Getty Images

17. Cigarettes

  • Weekly Savings: $50.54 (one pack per day)

  • Monthly Savings: $216.60

  • Annual Savings: $2,635.30

Smoking rates continue to decline in the U.S., with only 14% of American adults smoking, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. If you still light up regularly, here's another reason to quit: You'll save an average of $7.22 per pack.

Explore: 10 Ways That Your Health Impacts Your Financial Life

andresr / iStock.com
andresr / iStock.com

18. Manicures and Pedicures

  • Monthly Savings: $35

  • Annual Savings: $420

While it’s fun to treat your fingers and toes to a little upgrade every now and then, those services can add up. The average manicure is about $15 a pop, while the average pedicure runs around $20. Doing your nails at home can save you quite a lot of money over the course of a year, even if you only get one mani/pedi a month.

Find Out: How to Set a Realistic Budget You Can Live With

Jacob Ammentorp Lund / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Jacob Ammentorp Lund / Getty Images/iStockphoto

19. Haircuts

  • Monthly Savings: $8.83

  • Annual Savings: $106

The national average cost of a haircut is $53, according to a survey by You Probably Need a Haircut. Let's say you get your hair cut once every six weeks, for about eight haircuts a year. If you can stand a little shag, let your hair grow longer, get a haircut every two months and watch your bank account get bigger.

Check Out: 20 Ways to Save Money Fast

Dan Gold / Unsplash
Dan Gold / Unsplash

20. Lunch Out

  • Monthly Savings: $200 (for 20 lunches out)

  • Annual Savings: $2,400

Lunch costs range from a few dollars at a fast-food restaurant to $20 at a nice sit-down place. Let's assume you're spending $10 total (including tax and tip) on lunch each day. For that much money, you could probably buy the supplies to make a humble lunch for the whole week. If you saved the money you used to spend on eating out for lunch, you could afford a vacation by the end of that year.

See: Cities That Spend the Most — and Least — on Groceries

sturti / iStock.com
sturti / iStock.com

21. Takeout Food

  • Monthly Savings: $280

  • Annual Savings: $3,640

When you order takeout food instead of making it yourself, your wallet can take a big hit. The average millennial spends $70 a week on takeout, as GOBankingRates reported earlier this year. By making food at home rather than ordering in, you could save a significant chunk of change that could be spent on other necessities.

Keep Reading: See How Much Americans Spent on Takeout Amid the Pandemic

adamkaz / Getty Images
adamkaz / Getty Images

22. Ride-Sharing Services

  • Monthly Savings: $39.58

  • Annual Savings: $475

The two most popular ride-sharing services, Uber and Lyft, have seen significantly higher sales so far this year as the pandemic eases and more Americans venture out. But before you update your apps, consider how much you'll spend if you go back to your old ride-share habits. The average Lyft ride cost $27 in June and the average Uber rider paid $20, according to Bloomberg Second Measure. Riders who use both services spend an average of $475 per year -- a chunk of which you likely can save by walking or taking public transportation.

Explore: Best Cities to Retire on a Budget of $1,500 a Month

recep-bg / Getty Images
recep-bg / Getty Images

23. Dry Cleaning

  • Monthly Savings: $15

  • Annual Savings: $180

Dry cleaning services typically charge by the item, so prices vary depending upon which items are brought in for cleaning. Many people reserve this service for hard-to-wash things like suits, slacks and dresses. The cost to dry clean a suit once a month typically runs around $20, while dresses can run around $15. Figuring a monthly spend of $15, if you can handle the work yourself, you could save almost $200 dollar a year.

Find: 50 Ways to Live the Big Life on a Small Budget

filadendron / Getty Images
filadendron / Getty Images

24. Online Shopping Shipping

  • Monthly Savings: $10

  • Annual Savings: $120

Due to the pandemic, online sales increased 32.4% from 2019 to 2020, according to Digital Commerce 360. Although many online retailers offer free shipping, some stores charge a fee for orders under an order threshold of $50 to $150. At Bloomingdale's, for example, shipping is free with purchases greater than $150. A purchase total between $50 and $75 incurs a $10 shipping fee. Those fees can really add up, even if you only shop once a month.

If you eliminated the prior 24 things from your budget completely, you'd stand to save almost $18,000 every year. Granted, that's probably impractical, but this exercise does show that the little things add up. Do a spending audit, and then prioritize your expenses.

More From GOBankingRates

Daria Uhlig contributed to the reporting for this article.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Cutting Out These 24 Expenses Will Save You Over $15,000 a Year

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • How Much Do Navy SEALs and Other Special Ops Make?

    We're all familiar with the commercials encouraging Americans to enlist in the military. Action-packed and provocative, these ads (even those that call out individual career types) tend to keep it...

  • China roundup: Alibaba's sexual assault scandal and more delayed IPOs

    A sexual assault case at Alibaba has sparked a new round of #MeToo reckoning in China. Industry observers believe this is a watershed moment for the fight against China's allegedly misogynist tech industry. Meanwhile, social media operators are still undecided on how to deal with the unprecedented public uproar against the powerful internet giant.

  • How Much You Should Have in Your Retirement Fund at Ages 30, 40, 50 and 60

    In your 20s, as you start your career and make real money for the first time, your spending changes. After living with Mom and Dad or in a college dorm, you can afford a place of your own and might...

  • Summers Says ‘Bizarre’ for U.S. to Borrow So Much in Short-Term

    (Bloomberg) -- Former U.S. Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers said the Federal Reserve’s massive bond-buying program is resulting in a “bizarre” situation in which the government’s funding structure is overly focused on the short-term.Under its quantitative easing program, the Fed purchases longer-term Treasuries and the money it creates to buy them ends up in the accounts that banks hold with the central bank, in the form of overnight reserves.These reserves earn a rate of interest that’s link

  • This Stock Could Be Headed for a Crash

    Let's face it... the stock market hasn't been normal -- whatever that means -- in a while. Even before the pandemic, the price-to-sales (P/S) ratio of the average stock on the S&P 500 index was 2.

  • Child tax credits were deposited Friday: What it means if yours didn't come

    The IRS said the August child tax credit payment was set for Aug. 13. But some families saw no 'pending' notices in bank accounts Thursday.

  • Embraer returns to profit, unveils new turboprop plans

    SAO PAULO (Reuters) -Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA posted its first quarterly recurring profit in more than three years on Friday and took another step toward the development of the first brand-new Western turboprop aircraft in decades. Turboprops are said to be more efficient on shorter trips and are particularly attractive at a time of higher oil prices. Embraer's new concept for the turboprop would feature engines mounted at the rear of the aircraft, an unusual change from the more conventional wing-mounted engines, the company's chief commercial officer, Arjan Meijer, said on Twitter.

  • 2 Tech Stocks With 96% to 140% Upside, According to Wall Street

    As a long-term investor, I tend to ignore near-term price targets. Instead, I look for stocks I can hold for at least five years, and preferably longer if my investment thesis remains intact. That being said, price targets can be a good place to find inspiration, and there's no harm in glancing at these figures -- provided you do your own research, too.

  • This Overlooked Expense Is Waiting to Gouge Your Retirement Savings

    If asked to list your retirement expenses, you'll probably remember housing, food, transportation, and even recreation. While there are many retirement accounts, they all fall into one of two categories: tax-deferred or Roth.

  • 3 Top Cannabis Stocks That Won't Stop Growing

    Some marijuana companies exploded onto the scene before quickly fading. These three pot stocks seem unstoppable.

  • 50 Years After Nixon Ended the Gold Standard, Dollar’s Dominance Faces Threat

    Fifty years after Nixon untethered the greenback from gold, it could be near a tipping point as the world's store of value.

  • A Peek Into Warren Buffett’s Second-Quarter Stock Moves

    Berkshire Hathaway was a net seller of just over $1 billion of stocks in the period, following almost $4 billion of net sales in the first quarter.

  • Zillow July 2021-July 2022 Home Value and Sales Forecast

    Zillow expects home values to grow 12.1% between July 2021 and July 2022, and to end 2021 up 20.3% from December 2020. The post Zillow July 2021-July 2022 Home Value and Sales Forecast appeared first on Zillow Research.

  • Why I'm Not Doing a Thing to Prepare for the Next Stock Market Crash

    Is anyone else tired of stock market crash warnings? During a stock market crash, there's really only one way to lose money -- sell off investments when they're down. Thankfully, I've worked hard to build up an emergency fund with enough money to cover about a year's worth of bills.

  • Mark Zuckerberg’s Money Manager Drops $20 Million on Malibu’s Broad Beach

    Not many wealth managers can fathom affording their own $20 million house, much less two of them, but then again few wealth managers are as successful as Will Griffith and his San Francisco-based Iconiq Capital. Described by Forbes in 2014 as “an obscure Silicon Valley firm” that’s technically an ordinary registered investment advisory, the 10-year-old […]

  • This is your last chance to get free health insurance from Biden's stimulus package

    You must get your application in by Aug. 15, when special enrollment ends.

  • Should You Buy Intuitive Surgical Ahead of Its Stock Split?

    Nearly one year ago, I predicted that Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG) was headed for a stock split. Sure enough, last week, the robotic surgical-systems pioneer announced a 3-for-1 stock split is on the way. Intuitive Surgical has split its stock in the past.

  • 7 Major Emergencies That Could Bankrupt You

    What would happen if emergency surgery left you with thousands of dollars in medical bills? How would you cover the costs if you got injured in a car accident and were unable to work for weeks? Could...

  • Work Smarter, not Harder: How to Earn Passive Income with Cryptocurrency

    Photo by Executium on Unsplash When you take your money and invest it in the market, your primary goal is to grow your bottom line. One way to do that is to consider diversifying your portfolio to include various investment niches and types. Ultimately, you want to reach a point where you can rely on your investment choices to bring in new income even while you’re sound asleep. To do that and have your money work for you, design your portfolio in a way that generates passive income. But setting

  • 6 Stocks to Buy on the Dip With Strong Upside Left for 2021

    We have narrowed down our search to six large-cap stocks that have attained a 52-week high this year but are currently trading at a sharp discount. These are: CHWY, PINS, ROKU, SLB, EOG and MRNA.