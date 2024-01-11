Cutting boards with mold. Roaches. Rodents. Broward restaurants failing inspection

This week’s Sick and Shut Down List lacks the usual geographic diversity, other than one location being inside a mall, but does have the violations and vermin to which you’ve become accustomed.

A reminder that this list is reactive, based on state inspections of Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach and Florida Keys restaurants. Complaints about restaurants should be filed with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation, not us.

In alphabetical order...

Cha-Baa Thai & Japanese Restaurant, 6316 N. Powerline Rd., Fort Lauderdale: Routine inspection, nine total violations, three High Priority violations.

Three dead roaches roaches were on the kitchen floor. Five live roaches did a conga line under a cookline reach-in cooler.

A cooked shrimp tried to hide among raw shrimp in a prep cooler container. Not ideal, but better than a raw shrimp trying to pass among cooked shrimp being served to a customer.

“Wall soiled with accumulated grease, food debris, and/or dust.” Ew. Where? “Throughout property.” Oh.

Bean sprouts that had been out for three hours measured at 70 degrees, way too warm for safe use. Some of the raw salmon and krab — not crab, krab — sat at 49 degrees when it needed to be at or under 41. The inspector didn’t hit them with Stop Sales, but allowed management to put them in a working cooler.

Cha-Baa passed a same-day re-inspection.

The New Umberto’s, 2780 E. Atlantic Blvd., Pompano Beach: Complaint inspection, six total violations, three High Priority violations.

“One live roach in the kitchen crawling out of the reach-in cooler gasket at the pizza station.” Another two roaches, Dead Division, sat on the kitchen floor.

“All cutting boards soiled with mold-like substances.”

A handwash sink by the dish machine? Nope, a handrinse sink — no soap.

Somebody unplugged a refrigerator. Or, forgot to plug it in the night before. Whatever, it meant pasta, chicken, calamari, chicken wings, lasagna and shredded mozzerella that needed to be at or under 41 degrees measured at 70 to 76 degrees. Stop Sales all around. Basura, baby.

Kind of makes you wonder what disgust the old Umberto’s perpetrated. This Umberto’s passed the callback inspection the next day.

Pup Tent, inside Lauderhill Mall, 1345 NW 40th Ave., Lauderhill: Complaint inspection, four total violations, two High Priority violations.

Five live roaches behind a kitchen microwave oven. Three dead roaches in the cabinet under the microwave. Three dead roaches in the kitchen’s CO2 cabinet. Two in a cabinet next to the refrigerator.

“Observed buildup of grease and debris though out the area.”

Pup Tent passed re-inspection the next day.

Sam Detente Cafeteria, 6043 Miramar Pkwy., Miramar: Routine inspection, 11 total violations, seven High Priority violations.

We told you earlier this week about the many places in this business that the rodents did their business.

Sam Detente passed inspection the next day.