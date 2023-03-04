Cutting down of ancient trees paused

About 20 trees on The Walks, by the Wellingborough Embankment have already been cut down

The felling of a number of ancient trees has been paused until the planned removal is explained to protestors.

More than 50 lime trees were approved to be cut down to make way for a dual carriageway as part of the Stanton Cross development, in Wellingborough, Northamptonshire.

A community engagement event was announced after a meeting between North Northamptonshire Council, developers Stanton Cross and the Conservative MP, for Wellingborough, Peter Bone.

About 20 trees, on London Road, known as The Walks, have already been felled.

Marion Turner-Hawes said is was an example "of the people of Wellingbourgh coming together to show this matters to us"

Protestors gathered as the trees were being cut down and four people were arrested, Northamptonshire Police confirmed.

Marion Turner-Hawes, a town councillor and part of the Wellingborough Eco Group, who were against the felling, said she was "delighted" that it had the "temporary stop we need".

She said it was a "pause for clarification" and they felt "listened to".

"It's really important we get the chance to be heard to offer some really good solutions to help develop our amenities and to add to the work being done.

"We understand why some trees need to be felled, but we're not prepared for our heritage to be destroyed without any understanding why."

Campaigners have gathered by the trees over a number of days to try and save them

Jason Smithers, the Conservative leader of the council, said: "I think this is a positive outcome for The Walks and it's a positive outcome for the campaigners who've been absolutely splendid in all of this."

He said until the meeting had been held no more trees would be felled, and some of the trees might be saved.

Developers said hundreds of new trees would be planted in the development

A spokeswoman for Stanton Cross said it was a "very constructive meeting".

"We discussed how to minimise the removal of trees necessary to deliver vital infrastructure improvement works, and we have proposed a community engagement event is held this month to go through the plans in more detail with local residents."

The Walks trees, before they were felled

Campaigners against the felling said the avenue of trees could be dated back to the 1600s.

The Woodland Trust said a lime tree could be considered ancient at about 300 years old.

