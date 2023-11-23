Cutting your own Christmas tree in Alabama

MOBLE, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas, and that means your family is probably looking for the perfect tree!

If you are thinking of getting a real Christmas tree, there are a few things you should know.

Where to cut your own tree

Some people like to pick pre-cut trees from a tree lot for convenience. Others prefer to head to a tree farm and cut their own.

According to PickYourOwnTree.org, there are multiple places along the Gulf Coast to cut your own tree.

Here are some of them:

Baldwin County

Fish River Trees Christmas Tree Farms and Evergreen Nursery

Navonod Farms

Parker Acres Christmas Tree Farm

Mobile County

A Bloom Garden Center

Blair’s Nursery & Gifts

Ramsay Farm

S & W Tree Farm

Tree cutting guidelines

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has listed general guidelines for cutting down Christmas trees.

Select a tree with a trunk six inches or less in diameter, and prepare to cut the tree no more than six inches above ground level.

Never cut a tall tree just for the top. (It’s dangerous.)

Select a tree from overstocked areas and thickets. Watch restricted areas. Cut only one tree per tag.

Attach your tree tag to a harvested tree before placing it in the vehicle.

Bring a rope and tarp to move your tree from the harvest area to your vehicle.

