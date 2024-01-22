Cutting the ribbon on cutting-edge technology

Jan. 22—ODON — NHanced Semiconductors is now ready for business. A ribbon cutting for the advanced packaging foundry that specializes in leading BEoL semiconductor technologies such as chiplets, 3D-ICs, silicon interposers, photonics and more was held Friday afternoon.

"Innovative companies like NHanced are not only providing good jobs, they are keeping us safe and secure by making technological advancements with military applications," said Senator Todd Young, who attended the event and was instrumental in getting the federal CHIPS and Science Act passed. "Indiana is emerging as a key player in our high-tech future, and we're grateful for the investment NHanced is making in Hoosiers."

Headquartered in Batavia, Illinois, NHanced, also has facilities in Morrisville, North Carolina, and has a manufacturing facility under construction in Odon.

Bob Patti, president of NHanced said work to bring the first semiconductor foundry in the US that's specifically for advanced package manufacturing started around 16 months ago.

"We have no small plans for Indiana," said Patti, adding a commercial foundry will likely open in Bloomington later this year and another facility will open behind the current one in Westgate One. "This is our first step in bringing advanced semiconductor packaging to Indiana. Our final aim, when the WestGate One complex is complete, is to deliver full Foundry 2.0 services to fulfill the needs of the U.S. government."

The current NHanced facility features two state-of-the art cleanrooms. On Friday, those rooms were used to house the ribbon cutting festivities. Soon one will be used for the company's semiconductor advanced package assembly line and the other for process development and training.

"NSWC Crane is delighted to help kick off the important semiconductor packaging work that will happen at NHanced and the WestGate One complex," said Dr. Kyle Werner, NSWC Crane deputy technical director. "Advanced semiconductor technology is central to supporting our nation's Nuclear Triad and priority nuclear modernization efforts underway. Working with NHanced, and so many others, the Innovation Ecosystem at NSWC Crane accelerates the development of critical solutions to advance Warfighter capabilities that keep our nation safe."

Senior Vice-President of Global Strategy and Engagement at the Indiana Economic Development Corporation Andrea Richter-Garry said Indiana has taken a bold step to be on the forefront of innovation.

"We've become a destination for choice for the semiconductor industry. Our state offers a robust tech ecosystem to support the semiconductor manufacturing and development throughout all levels of the microelectronics value chain," she said.