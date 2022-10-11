A cutting torch was used to steal $100 in quarters from car wash, Lacey police say

Lacey police are looking for three people who are suspected of stealing $100 in quarters from an area car wash.

About 3:50 a.m. Monday, police say the three suspects showed up at the Wave Car Wash, 185 Marvin Road SE, in a U-haul pick-up truck.

One person, who was wearing a white sweatshirt and pink leggings, kept watch while the two others broke into a building on site, according to police.

They then proceeded to use a cutting torch and other tools to steal $100 in quarters, police say.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call Lacey police at 360-459-4333 or South Sound Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.