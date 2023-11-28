Cuyahoga County Buried Under Lake-Effect Snow

Heavy lake-effect snow blanketed the Great Lakes region on Tuesday, November 28, dumping more than 13 inches in parts of Ohio, the National Weather Service (NWS) said.

The NWS said it had received the highest snow total from Madison, which had 13.3 inches of snow by 11 am Tuesday.

Footage taken by Alex Belisle shows heavy lake-effect snow piling up in Lakewood, a suburb west of Cleveland on the banks of Lake Erie. A lake-effect snow warning was in place for Lakewood until midnight, with the NWS warning of additional snow accumulations up to two inches and winds gusting as high as 30 mph. Credit: Alex Belisle via Storyful

Video Transcript

- You hear that wind? It's coming off the lake. It's coming strong here in Lakewood Park. It's really blowing.

