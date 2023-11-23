Cuyahoga Falls choir unveils new name: The Cuyahoga Valley Community Chorus

The Cuyahoga Falls Community Chorus recently changed its name to the Cuyahoga Valley Community Chorus. They recently performed at the 2023 Akron Children's Hospital Holiday Tree Festival.

After 38 years under the auspices of the Cuyahoga Falls Parks and Recreation Department the Cuyahoga Falls Community Chorus has taken on a new identity.

“I am excited to announce that the 38-year-old Cuyahoga Falls Community Chorus has spread their wings and is now known as The Cuyahoga Valley Community Chorus. They have performed for over 38 years in our area and are now branching out to entertain an even wider audience," said Cuyahoga Falls Mayor Don Walters. "The chorus has grown to over 50 members strong and has been under the leadership and direction of Cuyahoga Falls resident, Ted Shure, for 20 years.”

The Cuyahoga Valley Community Chorus is a subsidiary of a newly formed non-profit corporation called Cuyahoga Valley Choral Arts, Inc. Ted Shure, who is in his 20th anniversary season as director of the Cuyahoga Falls Community Chorus is president and artistic director of the newly formed organization.

“The chorus has not abandoned its roots in, and commitment to, Cuyahoga Falls. Quite the contrary”, said Shure. “This development will serve to further strengthen our relationship with the city. By forming our own non-profit organization it will give us access to increased funding for outreach concerts and special events throughout Northeast Ohio. It will also give us the ability to provide music to people who aren’t in a position to attend our concerts. We will be ambassadors for Cuyahoga Falls everywhere we go."

Shure said that Colleen Coyle Miller, the assistant conductor, as well as many members of the chorus, come from several communities, "which further supports our mission to expand our boundaries." He added that a grant from the Hillier Family Foundation made the changes possible.

Cuyahoga Valley Community Chorus will sing National Anthem at Cleveland Cavalier's game

Among the major highlights of this holiday season the chorus will be making their debut performing the National Anthem at the Cleveland Cavalier’s game against the Washington Wizards on Jan. 3. The CAVS and Chorus are making tickets available at $38 for members of the public to attend, support the chorus, and enjoy the game.

More information can be obtained on the Cuyahoga Valley Community Chorus Facebook and Instagram pages.

Additionally, the Chorus will be combining with the student choirs at Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy in a Community Messiah Sing to benefit Akron’s Urban Vision Ministry. The performance will be on Saturday, Dec. 9, at 7 p.m. The public is invited to come and join in the singing of this great work and is asked to bring personal care items for the ministry.

On Dec. 16 at 7 p.m. the chorus will present its inaugural performance at St. Luke’s Lutheran Church in Cuyahoga Falls.

For details on the Cuyahoga Valley Community Chorus, visit its Facebook page at www.facebook.com/cvchoral and on Instagram at https://instagram.com/cvchoral.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: The Cuyahoga Falls choir changed its name to reflect broader community