Cuyahoga Falls man charged after Best Buy techs report finding child porn on computer

A 63-year-old Cuyahoga Falls man was charged Tuesday with felony counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor after technicians at a Best Buy store notified police in May they found suspected child pornography on his computer.

Cuyahoga Falls police said the man took his computer into the local Best Buy store for service. The store then notified police after the material was found. Police said Tuesday they undertook a lengthy investigation, obtained a search warrant and found other evidence at the man's home.

Police arrested him and charged him with two pandering charges, both fourth-degree felonies. He was released from Stow Municipal Court on a 10% of $5,000 bond while his case is reviewed by a Summit County Grand Jury.

