Cuyahoga Falls man charged with stabbing, standing on neck of his pit bull, killing the dog

A Cuyahoga Falls man has been arrested on charges he stabbed and stepped on the neck of his pit bull, Goliath, killing the dog.

Darol F. Vinson, 57, of Prange Drive in Cuyahoga Falls, was ordered to be held in the Summit County Jail while awaiting further legal action, according to Stow Municipal Court.

Vinson was charged Monday with cruelty to companion animals, a felony, and a misdemeanor charge of cruelty to animals, court records show.

According to the criminal complaint, Cuyahoga Falls police said that on April 22 Vinson stabbed the dog multiple times with a knife and stood on the dog's neck and pulled on its leash, killing the animal.

Vinson was unable to post bail, with Judge Lisa Coates ordering him to be held at the jail. He was also ordered to not possess any animals.

