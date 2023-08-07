Cuyahoga Falls man killed in Germaine Street shooting identified as Richard Luft, 62

The Summit County Medical Examiner's Office identified the 62-year-old man who died in the weekend shooting in Cuyahoga Falls as Richard Luft.

No information was provided Sunday or Monday on the number of times the man was shot as an autopsy was still being performed, said Gary Guenther, chief investigator at the medical examiner's office.

Capt. Chris Norfolk with the Cuyahoga Falls Police Department said no arrests have been made as of early Monday afternoon.

The shooting occurred on the 2000 block of Germaine Street, a residential street east of state Route 8 that runs from East Portage Trail south toward Tallmadge Road. Police said they received a 911 call around 4 p.m. and found Luft in his backyard with multiple gunshot wounds.

Police provided emergency medical treatment, but Luft died at the scene. All parties involved are known, police said in a statement released Saturday evening.

"All parties involved have been identified and there is no ongoing public safety concern," the press release said. "The Cuyahoga Falls Police detective bureau and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation are on scene investigating the incident."

The Beacon Journal has filed a public records request for the case.

