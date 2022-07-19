Cuyahoga Falls man sentenced to life in prison for sexually assaulting two girls he knew

A Cuyahoga Falls man was sentenced to life in prison Tuesday for sexually assaulting two young girls he knew.

A Summit County jury found Richard Schultz guilty last month of six counts of rape, first-degree felonies; five counts of gross sexual imposition, third-degree felonies; and one count of sexual battery, a third-degree felony.

Summit County Common Pleas Judge Alison McCarty sentenced Schultz, 55, Tuesday to life in prison with possible parole after 30 years.

Prosecutors say the girls reported in July 2018 that Schultz molested them several times.

Attorneys Walter Benson and Jeff Laybourne represented Schultz.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Cuyahoga Falls man gets life for raping two young girls he knew