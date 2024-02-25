Cuyahoga Falls seniors call on city to deal out better programs, accommodations

Some Cuyahoga Falls residents are calling for the city to upgrade its programming and facilities for seniors, saying it has fallen out of step with other communities' efforts to host regular activities and events.

The head of the city's Parks and Recreation Department, however, says Cuyahoga Falls remains committed to senior-focused programming and is still trying to navigate how to provide that in a world changed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nearly two dozen residents attended the Cuyahoga Falls Park and Recreation Board meeting Feb. 8 to voice their displeasure of being overlooked in terms of activities and accessibility at the Quirk Cultural Center. Some pointed out how neighboring Stow has a wealth of activities geared towards the elderly community, as well as a new senior center that's on track to open later this year.

One attendee, Dorothy Markulis, a Cuyahoga Falls resident for 62 years, said she long believed the city was the "best place to be a senior citizen," but now she feels the Quirk Center is no longer senior-friendly.

"Before the pandemic, seniors had a place on the first floor just inside the front door to play cards, pool, pingpong; it even had a lending library and a popcorn machine," Markulis said at the meeting. "Now all of that is gone, and in its place we have a community room with chairs and sofas that are not used very often. Seniors can't use this room for activities we enjoyed there."

Markulis said seniors now have to take the elevator or "brave the stairs" to the second floor to play cards or enjoy a number of activities. She said when the elevator is broken, most seniors avoid the community center.

"Imagine the problem and danger for those seniors on the upper floor if there was a fire and the elevators are out; forty or fifty seniors trying to use the stairs would not be a pretty scene," Markulis said. "Cuyahoga Falls used to be the best community for the elderly and now, it is not even a close second to the city of Stow."

Heather Yellen, 50, left, applies glaze to her pottery pieces as her friend Jennifer Perella, 54, takes a photo of one of her coffee cups in the pottery room Wednesday at Quirk Cultural Center in Cuyahoga Falls.

She said Stow "spent nearly a million dollars recently for a senior facility, and we can't have a room?" And she told the board, "the predominant feeling is that (Cuyahoga Falls) does not care for its senior citizens."

Parks board responds to criticisms

Sara Kline, the superintendent for Cuyahoga Falls' Park and Recreation Department, said she was surprised by the comments at the meeting.

"I don't think we were aware of the level of people's concerns; there have been individual conversations with people since the building re-opened after being shut down from the COVID-19 lockdown, we've had a change of staffing, we've undergone renovations," Kline said. "A lot has changed in a positive way since the COVID-19 lockdowns, I was surprised by the level of concerns [from the senior community] and I'm grateful we heard them."

The comparisons to Stow hit close to home for Kline, who stepped down from office toward the end of her second term as Stow mayor in 2018 to take on the parks role in Cuyahoga Falls.

Kline noted the board would address concerns about senior-focused programming and accessibility at the board's next meeting in early March, although she notes the programs currently offered at the Quirk that are labeled for adults are open for community members of all ages.

"There are a few programs that we've been working on putting in place, many of which are targeted towards seniors," Kline said. "I would say that one of the things that we want very much in the parks system is for everyone to feel welcome at all of our programs. We operate from a principle of inclusion, and we tend to limit the labels we put on things because we don't want people to not feel welcomed because it was labeled a certain way."

Some adult-oriented programs the parks offer at Quirk include pottery, community band, a ceramics club, wood makers workshop as well as Silver Sneakers, a fitness program geared for seniors 65 and older.

Carol Clayman, 77 and Rebecca, Manion, 68 take part in a Silver Sneakers Classic class at Quirk Cultural Center in Cuyahoga Falls on Wednesday.

Recreation opportunities geared to all ages

Parks officials point out that Quirk's first-floor community room was never restricted as to who could use it, or specifically delineated for senior use. Seniors and everyone else who wants access to use the open room can do so, and there are plenty of games, books to read and places to sit and enjoy a cup of coffee or conversation with friends.

"The community room is not rentable, it's an open space for everyone and not part of our rental inventory," said Michael Fallis, the department's assistant superintendent.

Kline noted the Falls' parks department had program offerings for seniors at other Cuyahoga Falls establishments, not just at Quirk.

"We have luncheons, we have exercise classes, art classes, socials that are geared toward more mature adults; Quirk is one of our locations for programming, but we also program all over the parks system, in the parks themselves, in the lodges, at the Natatorium, at Downview (Sports Center), we have things anywhere you want to go," Kline said.

Reporter Anthony Thompson can be reached at ajthompson@gannett.com, or on Twitter, @athompsonABJ

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Cuyahoga Falls seniors lobby city for upgraded programs, facilities