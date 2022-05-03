CV Check (ASX:CV1) Is In A Strong Position To Grow Its Business

We can readily understand why investors are attracted to unprofitable companies. For example, although software-as-a-service business Salesforce.com lost money for years while it grew recurring revenue, if you held shares since 2005, you'd have done very well indeed. But the harsh reality is that very many loss making companies burn through all their cash and go bankrupt.

So, the natural question for CV Check (ASX:CV1) shareholders is whether they should be concerned by its rate of cash burn. In this article, we define cash burn as its annual (negative) free cash flow, which is the amount of money a company spends each year to fund its growth. Let's start with an examination of the business' cash, relative to its cash burn.

When Might CV Check Run Out Of Money?

A company's cash runway is calculated by dividing its cash hoard by its cash burn. As at December 2021, CV Check had cash of AU$12m and no debt. Looking at the last year, the company burnt through AU$226k. That means it had a cash runway of very many years as of December 2021. Notably, however, the one analyst we see covering the stock thinks that CV Check will break even (at a free cash flow level) before then. In that case, it may never reach the end of its cash runway. Depicted below, you can see how its cash holdings have changed over time.

How Well Is CV Check Growing?

CV Check managed to reduce its cash burn by 65% over the last twelve months, which suggests it's on the right flight path. This reduction was no doubt supported by its strong revenue growth of 84% in the same period. Considering these factors, we're fairly impressed by its growth trajectory. Clearly, however, the crucial factor is whether the company will grow its business going forward. For that reason, it makes a lot of sense to take a look at our analyst forecasts for the company.

How Hard Would It Be For CV Check To Raise More Cash For Growth?

While CV Check seems to be in a decent position, we reckon it is still worth thinking about how easily it could raise more cash, if that proved desirable. Companies can raise capital through either debt or equity. Many companies end up issuing new shares to fund future growth. By looking at a company's cash burn relative to its market capitalisation, we gain insight on how much shareholders would be diluted if the company needed to raise enough cash to cover another year's cash burn.

Since it has a market capitalisation of AU$50m, CV Check's AU$226k in cash burn equates to about 0.5% of its market value. So it could almost certainly just borrow a little to fund another year's growth, or else easily raise the cash by issuing a few shares.

How Risky Is CV Check's Cash Burn Situation?

It may already be apparent to you that we're relatively comfortable with the way CV Check is burning through its cash. In particular, we think its revenue growth stands out as evidence that the company is well on top of its spending. But it's fair to say that its cash burn reduction was also very reassuring. There's no doubt that shareholders can take a lot of heart from the fact that at least one analyst is forecasting it will reach breakeven before too long. After considering a range of factors in this article, we're pretty relaxed about its cash burn, since the company seems to be in a good position to continue to fund its growth. Its important for readers to be cognizant of the risks that can affect the company's operations, and we've picked out 1 warning sign for CV Check that investors should know when investing in the stock.

