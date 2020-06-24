CV Strategies To Create Business Development Division

Stephanie Greene to lead new department rounding out the "Right Team at the Right Time"

PALM DESERT, Calif., June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In an unprecedented move, two local communications experts have announced they are joining forces to launch a new division of Palm Desert-based strategic communications firm CV Strategies. Stephanie Greene, Founder and CEO of FG Creative, also in Palm Desert, will lead the company's new Business Development arm, widening the scope of CV Strategies' current client base and expanding its reach across a variety of channels.

"Stephanie's arrival marks an exciting new chapter in the history of CV Strategies – which means critical and timely strategic outreach solutions for today's CEOs, managers and decision makers," said Erin Gilhuly, CV Strategies President and Founder. "Now more than ever our clients are under intense pressure to unify their communications and marketing efforts. Top level talent under one unified group gives our clients and partners the advantage they deserve and require. This is truly the right team at the right time."

Founded in 2007, CV Strategies is best known for its public engagement and strategic planning work with municipalities, government agencies, utilities and the agriculture and development community throughout California. Greene will join the firm as Vice President of Business Development, bringing her business acumen and strength in creating brands and successful multi-tiered strategic marketing plans to the team.

"The challenges of 2020 have refocused all industries, sectors and employee teams. As communications professionals, we must also pivot to remain in the best position possible to assist our clients in achieving results," stated Stephanie Greene. "I am thrilled to collaborate with Erin and execute a shared vision and approach that matches the needs of today and for the future."

Greene's primary focus with CV Strategies will be to integrate select FG Creative clients while developing new business solutions for targeted industries that would be best served by CV Strategies' commitment to providing value and its unique approach to marketing and communications. This alliance increases CV Strategies' depth and ability to better serve its ever-growing client base across California.

"The cultures and experience in our firms offer a proven platform to build upon for client success," added Gilhuly. "The idea to join forces was organic and the future couldn't look brighter."

