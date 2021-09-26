CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) Has Re-Affirmed Its Dividend Of US$0.18

The board of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 21st of October, with investors receiving US$0.18 per share. This makes the dividend yield 3.6%, which will augment investor returns quite nicely.

CVB Financial's Earnings Easily Cover the Distributions

We like to see robust dividend yields, but that doesn't matter if the payment isn't sustainable. Based on the last payment, CVB Financial was quite comfortably earning enough to cover the dividend. This means that a large portion of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

EPS is set to fall by 5.4% over the next 12 months. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio could be 53%, which we consider to be quite comfortable, with most of the company's earnings left over to grow the business in the future.

CVB Financial Has A Solid Track Record

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. Since 2011, the first annual payment was US$0.34, compared to the most recent full-year payment of US$0.72. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 7.8% per annum over that time. The growth of the dividend has been pretty reliable, so we think this can offer investors some nice additional income in their portfolio.

The Dividend Has Growth Potential

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. We are encouraged to see that CVB Financial has grown earnings per share at 9.6% per year over the past five years. Earnings are on the uptrend, and it is only paying a small portion of those earnings to shareholders.

We Really Like CVB Financial's Dividend

Overall, we think that this is a great income investment, and we think that maintaining the dividend this year may have been a conservative choice. The distributions are easily covered by earnings, and there is plenty of cash being generated as well. However, it is worth noting that the earnings are expected to fall over the next year, which may not change the long term outlook, but could affect the dividend payment in the next 12 months. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Companies that are growing earnings tend to be the best dividend stocks over the long term. See what the 6 analysts we track are forecasting for CVB Financial for free with public analyst estimates for the company. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high performing dividend stock.

