CVB Financial's (NASDAQ:CVBF) Upcoming Dividend Will Be Larger Than Last Year's

CVB Financial Corp.'s (NASDAQ:CVBF) dividend will be increasing on the 15th of July to US$0.19, with investors receiving 5.6% more than last year. The announced payment will take the dividend yield to 3.0%, which is in line with the average for the industry.

CVB Financial's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

While it is always good to see a solid dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is feasible. The last dividend was quite easily covered by CVB Financial's earnings. This means that a large portion of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 14.8%. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 50% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

CVB Financial Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. Since 2012, the dividend has gone from US$0.34 to US$0.72. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 7.8% per annum over that time. The dividend has been growing very nicely for a number of years, and has given its shareholders some nice income in their portfolios.

The Dividend Has Growth Potential

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. CVB Financial has impressed us by growing EPS at 6.8% per year over the past five years. Shareholders are getting plenty of the earnings returned to them, which combined with strong growth makes this quite appealing.

We Really Like CVB Financial's Dividend

Overall, we think this could be an attractive income stock, and it is only getting better by paying a higher dividend this year. Earnings are easily covering distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. As an example, we've identified 2 warning signs for CVB Financial that you should be aware of before investing.

