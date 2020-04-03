CVC Capital Partners hits the hard cap for its fifth Asia Pacific Fund with commitments of US$4.5 billion

The latest CVC Asia Pacific fundraising exceeds its US$4 billion target

NEW YORK and LONDON, April 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CVC Capital Partners ("CVC"), one of the world's largest private equity and investment advisory firms, is pleased to announce that it has successfully raised US$4.5 billion for its fifth Asia Pacific fund, CVC Capital Partners Asia Pacific V L.P. ("Fund V").

Strong demand from a diversified global investor base of new and returning institutional investors, allowed Fund V to exceed its US$4 billion target. The increased fund size from the US$3.5 billion predecessor fund, CVC Capital Partners Asia Pacific IV L.P., reflects the expanded investment capability of CVC's network of eight offices across Asia.

CVC's Asia Pacific strategy is focused on control and partnership investments in high quality businesses in core consumer and services sectors across Asia. To date, CVC has raised US$15 billion of commitments across its Asia Pacific funds and those funds have completed over 65 investments in a wide range of industries.

Sigit Prasetya, Managing Partner and Head of CVC's private equity activities in Asia, said: "We would like to welcome our first time investors and thank our returning investors for their continued support of CVC's Asia Pacific strategy. Our investors can be confident that our deep experience of Asia's markets and broad local office network puts us in a good position to navigate safely through these volatile times, while our strong capital position gives us the ability to take advantage of attractive investment opportunities as they arise."

About CVC Capital Partners

CVC is a leading private equity and investment advisory firm. Founded in 1981, CVC today has a network of 24 offices and over 550 employees throughout Europe, Asia and the US. To date, CVC has secured commitments of over US$134 billion from some of the world's leading institutional investors across its private equity and credit strategies. In total, CVC currently manages approximately US$82 billion of assets. Today, funds managed or advised by CVC are invested in 83 companies worldwide, employing over 350,000 people in numerous countries. Together, these companies have combined annual sales of approximately US$77 billion. For further information about CVC please visit: www.cvc.com.

About CVC's Asia strategy

CVC has one of the largest and longest-established pan-regional office networks of any private equity business in Asia and has been active in the region since 1999. CVC's Asia private equity strategy is focused on control and partnership investments in high quality businesses, typically with enterprise values between $250 million and $1.5 billion. For further information about CVC's Asia Pacific funds please visit: www.cvc.com/private-equity/asia.

