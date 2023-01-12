CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) shareholder returns have been stellar, earning 105% in 3 years

The most you can lose on any stock (assuming you don't use leverage) is 100% of your money. But in contrast you can make much more than 100% if the company does well. To wit, the CVD Equipment Corporation (NASDAQ:CVV) share price has flown 105% in the last three years. How nice for those who held the stock! On top of that, the share price is up 58% in about a quarter.

On the back of a solid 7-day performance, let's check what role the company's fundamentals have played in driving long term shareholder returns.

Given that CVD Equipment didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

CVD Equipment actually saw its revenue drop by 2.0% per year over three years. So the share price gain of 27% per year is quite surprising. It's fair to say shareholders are definitely counting on a bright future.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

It's probably worth noting we've seen significant insider buying in the last quarter, which we consider a positive. That said, we think earnings and revenue growth trends are even more important factors to consider. Dive deeper into the earnings by checking this interactive graph of CVD Equipment's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that CVD Equipment shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 49% over one year. There's no doubt those recent returns are much better than the TSR loss of 5% per year over five years. This makes us a little wary, but the business might have turned around its fortunes. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for CVD Equipment (of which 1 is significant!) you should know about.

