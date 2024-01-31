CVG Airport partnering with Vohnt to offer on-demand valet car care to travelers
CVG Airport partnering with Vohnt to offer on-demand valet car care to travelers
CVG Airport partnering with Vohnt to offer on-demand valet car care to travelers
The Egofit Walker Pro also has a 5% incline, which means you'll burn more calories while you work.
On Sunday, a user in a well-known hacking forum advertised what they claimed was a cache of stolen data from the rental car giant Europcar. The user claimed to have stolen the personal information of more than 48 million Europcar customers, and said they were “listening to offers” to sell the hacked data. Except, the data appears to be completely made up — perhaps created with ChatGPT, according to Europcar.
We've put together a list of the best credit cards for balance transfers that can help you pay down debt without immediately accruing more interest.
Find relief with over-the-counter products from Biofreeze, Bengay, Tiger Balm, Tylenol and more.
Business credit cards can help business owners streamline and improve their operations. Plus, they come with some pretty sweet perks. Here's how to find the best business credit cards for you.
iSeeCars found the best used SUV models that offer the longest lifespans and most value-forward pricing.
Instagram Threads will adopt another Twitter/X feature: Trends, the company has confirmed. In a reply to a user on the app, Instagram head Adam Mosseri noted that work on such a feature was in the works, responding that "we are working on surfacing trends" -- a feature that would make the X rival even more competitive offering in terms of providing access to more real-time news and information. Threads, to date, has been criticized by some who felt the app's "For You" algorithm prioritized creators and posts from those they didn't follow and don't care about.
We give our take on the best four-door electric vehicles we've tested above and below $60,000.
Over 70,000 five-star fans swear by these car mats, whether for preserving pristine floors or covering up well-loved ones.
One way to track auto sales is by counting the number of 2024 Mazda Miatas sold. We didn't say it was good way.
A new Silver Certified level for Toyota's CPO program accepts vehicles up to 10 years old and 125,000 miles, outdoing the Gold's 6 years or 85,000 miles.
A 2002 BMW E46/5 320td hatchback with diesel engine, found in a British car graveyard.
The mainstream luxury segment is always a dogfight. Which are leading in 2024? We'll keep track of the top luxury car brands here.
Like many taxpayers, you might struggle with this choice every tax season: take the standard deduction vs. itemized deductions. We explain the differences and help you decide.
The Grammy-winning performer's beauty products help to brighten your skin, diminish under-eye circles and improve wrinkles.
Ubiquity Ventures is the latest firm, securing another $75 million in capital commitments for its third fund. Sunil Nagaraj is the solo general partner at Ubiquity, having started the firm in 2017 and closed his debut fund of $30 million in 2018. Nagaraj, who was previously with Bessemer Venture Partners for six years, says he has “the power of being nerdy and early,” which is what led to his 2014 seed investment in Auth0 while at that firm.
Leal, a Bogota, Colombia-based retail tech company providing customer engagement in Latin America, raised $5 million in a round that CEO Camilo Martinez called a “pre-Series B.” LEAP Global Partners and Rakuten Capital co-led the round and were joined by Morro Ventures and Salkantay Ventures. Leal works with business-to-consumer brands, e-commerce sites and financial institutions across Latin America to enable merchants to create a customer database to then offer cashback and rewards products to loyal shoppers on everyday purchases.
Startup p0 is named after catastrophic events that can cause a platform to crash, leading to potential security breaches and loss of customer trust in businesses. The startup announced today it has raised $6.5 million from Lightspeed Venture Partners, with participation from Alchemy Ventures.
Yelp just announced a fairly substantial app upgrade that’s packed with AI features. These include LLM-powered business summaries, in addition to a completely revamped visual experience across the home feed and search.
Honda CEO Toshihiro Mibe says the company's looking at an electric sports car for its 0 Series lineup, one that's light and fun to drive.