CVG: Here are the busiest times, dates and destinations for holiday travel

The Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport predicts the busiest time for holiday travel this year will be Dec. 21-23 and Jan. 2.

Christmas falls on a Monday this year, which means it will be a busy weekend for air travel.

Around 330,000 travelers are expected to fly to and from the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport from Dec. 21-Jan. 2, according to a press release from airport spokesperson Mindy Kershner. That's an 18% increase over 2022 travel volumes.

Heading to CVG for your holiday travels? Here's what to know.

What will be the busiest days at CVG?

Officials expect the busiest days for travel at CVG will be Dec. 21-23 and Jan. 2.

What will be the busiest times?

The busiest time for departures is expected to be between 5 a.m. and 7 a.m. Arrivals should remain steady from mid-morning to 11 p.m.

What are the most popular destinations?

Kershner said New York City, Houston, Denver, London and Orlando are the cities with the highest demand for travel from CVG.

How can I avoid missing my flight?

Here are CVG officials' travel tips for the holiday season:

Arrive at CVG at least two hours before a domestic flight and three hours before an international flight.

Don’t confuse the departure time with the final boarding time. Travelers should check with their carrier on what time the doors close prior to departure.

Check TSA’s website for what you can bring through security.

Visit cvgairport.com for parking information, security wait times and concession information.

Remember to be aware of weather conditions during departure and arrival times, as winter snow storms could significantly impact flight routes. Review where your plane is coming from and check if there are any weather issues in that part of the country or world.

